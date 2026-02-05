DUAL Aktie
Momentum Technologies advances dual-track US processing for rare earths and battery materials
Momentum Technologies, a US-based critical minerals processing company, is positioning itself to become a major player in domestic rare earth and battery materials supply chains as it commissions what it says is the world’s first demonstration plant capable of processing both streams at scale.Incorporated in 2016, the privately held company was initially focused on recovering rare earth elements (REEs) from both mined and scrap, end-of-life sources. At the time, rare earths was a niche, specialized, and highly vulnerable market, characterized by near-total reliance on foreign imports. But Momentum founders anticipated long-term supply constraints and US dependence on China, CEO Mahesh Konduru told MINING.com in an interview.“The founders were among the few who understood early on the capacity challenges the US would face and the importance of securing domestic rare earth processing,” Konduru said. As demand for battery materials accelerated around 2020–2021, the company expanded into lithium-ion battery feedstocks, attracting new investors in late 2021 and shifting its near-term focus toward technology scale-up.The only active rare earths mine in the US is Mountain Pass in California. After a 2015-17 mothball period, it is in production and owned by MP Materials.In December 2025, Konduru testified before the House Natural Resources Subcommittee, presenting Momentum’s breakthrough technology that it says could end America’s untenable reliance on China for processing critical minerals essential to F-35 fighter jets, AI systems, and advanced defense applications.Proprietary MSX technologyMomentum’s core innovation is its proprietary membrane solvent extraction (MSX) technology, which the company says dramatically reduces the footprint, energy use and environmental impact of conventional solvent extraction.Traditional solvent extraction facilities often require football-field-sized layouts and significant energy and water inputs. MSX compresses that process into compact membrane reactors operating at moderate temperatures and pressures, while eliminating kerosene use, Konduru said.“We essentially turn a football-field-sized solvent extraction system into a compact membrane reactor, operating at room or moderate temperature and pressure.”“Because of the reduced footprint, energy use and complexity, we can bring processing plants online significantly faster than conventional solvent extraction, which has a major impact on project economics,” he said.The technology can be deployed on its own or integrated with conventional processing, allowing projects to be built and commissioned faster — a critical advantage in volatile commodity markets where long development timelines can erode returns, he said. MSX is capable of recovering lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper and rare earth magnet materials, and can process feedstocks ranging from mined ore and tailings to recycled and end-of-life materials.Texas demonstration plantMomentum commissioned its demonstration plant near Dallas, Texas in September 2024, initially operating a battery materials processing train. The facility has since been retrofitted to handle rare earth elements as well, with commissioning of the rare earth circuit expected in mid-February 2026.“We believe this is the world’s first demonstration-scale plant with dual capability to process both battery materials and rare earths at the same site,” Konduru said. Momentum expects the plant to begin generating commercial revenues in 2026.Momentum is also advancing a commercial battery materials plant in Ohio, designed for approximately 2,000 tonnes per year of processing capacity. The project is currently in front-end loading stage two, with a final investment decision expected this quarter and commissioning targeted for late 2026 or early 2027.On the rare earth side, the company is working with a US mining company on plans for an additional processing facility and is in the process of submitting a US Department of Energy grant application, though partner details have not yet been disclosed.At scale, Momentum estimates its technology could support 20% to 50% of US rare earth processing capacity, either as a standalone solution or as a complement to conventional refining operations.Momentum’s profile has risen in Washington following the congressional testimony, which drew interest from lawmakers representing several mining-heavy states. Konduru said the discussions reflected growing concern over US reliance on China-dominated critical mineral supply chains and the national security implications of that dependence.“The response to our congressional testimony was very positive, reflecting how prominent rare earths have become from both a political and national security perspective,” Konduru said.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
