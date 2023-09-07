Momentus Announces $5.0 Mln Registered Direct Offering; Stock Down 10%

(RTTNews) - Momentus Inc. (MNTS) said that it has reached a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 672,948 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $7.43 per share, resulting in total gross proceeds of about $5.0 million before deducting placement agent commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

In Thursday pre-market trade, MNTS was trading at $6.40 down $0.78 or 10.86%.

The company also agreed to issue to the investor Series A warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 672,948 shares of common stock and Series B warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 672,948 shares of common stock. The Series A and Series B warrants will have an exercise price of $7.18, will be exercisable immediately and will expire five years and one year, respectively.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about September 11, 2023.