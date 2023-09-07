|
07.09.2023 14:29:56
Momentus Announces $5.0 Mln Registered Direct Offering; Stock Down 10%
(RTTNews) - Momentus Inc. (MNTS) said that it has reached a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 672,948 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $7.43 per share, resulting in total gross proceeds of about $5.0 million before deducting placement agent commissions and other estimated offering expenses.
In Thursday pre-market trade, MNTS was trading at $6.40 down $0.78 or 10.86%.
The company also agreed to issue to the investor Series A warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 672,948 shares of common stock and Series B warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 672,948 shares of common stock. The Series A and Series B warrants will have an exercise price of $7.18, will be exercisable immediately and will expire five years and one year, respectively.
The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about September 11, 2023.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Momentus Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Momentus Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Momentus Inc Registered Shs -A-
|0,24
|4,37%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel moderat im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.