05.04.2023 13:28:00
Momentus Appoints Eric Williams As CFO
(RTTNews) - Commercial space company Momentus Inc. (MNTS) announced Wednesday the appointment of Eric Williams as new Chief Financial Officer.
Williams will assume the role of CFO after the completion of activities to close the first quarter and completion of the Company's next earnings call on May 11. At that time, all CFO responsibilities will be transitioned to Williams from Dennis Mahoney, Momentus interim CFO.
He holds more than 25 years of experience in a wide array of finance and business functions. Williams served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer roles at venture-backed growth companies.
Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood said, "Eric brings dynamic experience, a track record of proven results from his time at public companies and venture-backed organizations, and a growth mindset. We're glad to have Eric's leadership and insight as we aim to be a trusted provider of in-space infrastructure..."
