Momentu a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QPM4 / ISIN: US60879E1010
|
12.06.2026 16:40:08
Momentus Shares Fall 17% After Stock Offering Announcement
(RTTNews) - Momentus Inc. (MNTS) shares dropped 17.64 percent, losing $2.88 to $13.42 on Friday after the commercial space company announced a registered direct offering of 1.85 million shares to new and existing institutional investors.
The stock is currently trading at $13.42, compared with its previous close of $16.30 on the Nasdaq. During the session, shares opened at $13.89 and traded between $12.60 and $14.41. Trading volume reached 4.94 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 5.58 million shares.
The offering is expected to generate approximately $25 million in gross proceeds and is priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The company said it plans to use the proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.
Momentus shares have traded between $3.11 and $43.57 over the past 52 weeks.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Momentus Inc Registered Shs -A-
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.