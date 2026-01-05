Momentu a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QPM4 / ISIN: US60879E1010
|
05.01.2026 19:46:58
Momentus Stock Surges 58% After Additive-Manufactured Fuel Tank Development Announcement
(RTTNews) - Momentus Inc. (MNTS) shares jumped 57.67%, trading at $9.05, up $3.31, following news that the company has developed an additive-manufactured fuel tank under a strategic collaboration to support future space mission needs.
The rally followed Momentus' announcement that it had successfully engineered a new fuel tank using additive manufacturing technologies, designed to enhance production efficiency and performance for spacecraft propulsion systems. The announcement included details of a strategic agreement with an advanced manufacturing partner aimed at scaling the new technology for upcoming missions.
On the day of the announcement, MNTS opened near $5.90, reached an intraday high above $9.20, and saw a low around $5.85, compared with a previous close of $5.74. The stock trades on the NYSE.
Trading volume significantly exceeded the stock's average daily volume, indicating a strong investor response to the news of the development.
Momentus' 52-week range is approximately $3.10 - $9.30, reflecting volatility tied to company milestones in its space services and technology programs.
