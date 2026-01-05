Momentu a Aktie

Momentu a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QPM4 / ISIN: US60879E1010

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.01.2026 19:46:58

Momentus Stock Surges 58% After Additive-Manufactured Fuel Tank Development Announcement

(RTTNews) - Momentus Inc. (MNTS) shares jumped 57.67%, trading at $9.05, up $3.31, following news that the company has developed an additive-manufactured fuel tank under a strategic collaboration to support future space mission needs.

The rally followed Momentus' announcement that it had successfully engineered a new fuel tank using additive manufacturing technologies, designed to enhance production efficiency and performance for spacecraft propulsion systems. The announcement included details of a strategic agreement with an advanced manufacturing partner aimed at scaling the new technology for upcoming missions.

On the day of the announcement, MNTS opened near $5.90, reached an intraday high above $9.20, and saw a low around $5.85, compared with a previous close of $5.74. The stock trades on the NYSE.

Trading volume significantly exceeded the stock's average daily volume, indicating a strong investor response to the news of the development.

Momentus' 52-week range is approximately $3.10 - $9.30, reflecting volatility tied to company milestones in its space services and technology programs.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Momentus Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Momentus Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX setzt Gewinnserie letztlich fort -- DAX beendet Handel mit Rekordhoch -- Wall Street schließt freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte aufwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex Zuschläge verbuchte. An der Wall Street ging es aufwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen grüne Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen