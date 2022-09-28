MomMed's FDA-Approved First-ever Fever Patch for Babies Now Available on Amazon

First of its kind in the U.S. market, this fever patch is created specifically for babies.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online baby and maternity supply store, MomMed recently launched the first-ever fever patch for babies. Available on Amazon, the MomMed Fever Patch provides drug-free and anti-allergy instant cooling and pain relief for babies. This product is the first of its kind on the market aimed specifically at babies and helps to physically cool them down without harming their sensitive skin.

The cooling patches, available in a box of six, are designed to last up to eight hours and perform even better when chilled. A special adhesive that is colorless and fragrance-free has been used to reduce allergic reactions. Furthermore, the patch is drug-free, making it a safe choice to use in combination with other medications for babies.

MomMed's CEO, Alex Lee said, "As experts in maternity and baby care, we understand how challenging illness and health concerns can be for new parents. At MomMed, we are committed to making the journey of parenthood more about the positives. The new MomMed Fever Patches are a safe and convenient way to alleviate symptoms of fever and cool down babies, helping parents gain peace of mind regarding their child's health."

Since launching the product, feedback has been overwhelmingly positive with one customer remarking, "This is a great product that I'd highly recommend having in your medicine drawer/cabinet/pantry!" And another saying, "These are great for fevers and headaches! I love keeping them on hand for any time we need them. Definitely replaces the old wet washcloth!"

Compared with other cooling solutions and fever patches, the MomMed Fever Patch uses different formulas for different ages to provide a more effective and safer product. The quantity of cooling gel used in MomMed Fever Patches is also 20% more than other fever patches on the market, leading to a longer cooling effect, and in terms of materials use, the MomMed Fever Patch is made from high-quality nonwovens and features a cute polar bear logo whereas competitors are made from spun-lace.

Guided by a mission to equip every family, and especially women who are trying to conceive, with the most professional guidance and companionship, MomMed specifically tailors its product selection to help new parents better enjoy the trials of parenthood. With the new range of MomMed Fever Patches, MomMed gives parents an effective solution to combat fevers in their newborns and support healthy infant development.

About MomMed

Established in 2017, MomMed is dedicated to providing helpful products for women trying to conceive, expectant mothers, babies, kids, and adults. In line with the brand's mission to equip every family with the most professional guidance and companionship. MomMed has accompanied more than 1.8 million women to their motherhood since its inception.

