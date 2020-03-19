|
19.03.2020 09:10:00
Momo Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019
BEIJING, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Momo" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social networking platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2019.
Fourth Quarter of 2019 Highlights
- Net revenues increased by 22% year over year to RMB4,687.9 million (US$673.4 million*) in the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Net income attributable to Momo Inc. increased to RMB1,055.9 million (US$151.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019 from RMB660.8 million in the same period of 2018.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) increased to RMB1,252.5 million (US$179.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, from RMB887.4 million in the same period of 2018.
- Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB4.74(US$0.68) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB3.04 in the same period of 2018.
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB5.61(US$0.81) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB4.05 in the same period of 2018.
- Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 114.5 million in December 2019, compared to 113.3 million in December 2018.
- Total paying users of our live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 4.5 million paying users of Tantan, were 13.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 13.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, which included 3.9 million paying users of Tantan.
Full Year 2019 Highlights
- Net revenues increased 27% year over year to RMB17,015.1 million (US$2,444.1 million) for the full year of 2019.
- Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB2,970.9 million (US$426.7 million) for the full year of 2019, compared with RMB2,815.8 million for 2018.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) was RMB4,493.3 million (US$645.4 million) for the full year of 2019, compared with RMB3,462.1 million for 2018.
- Diluted net income per ADS was RMB13.52(US$1.94) for the full year of 2019, compared with RMB13.18 for 2018.
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB20.26 (US$2.91) for the full year of 2019, compared with RMB16.17 for 2018.
* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.9618 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 31, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
"2019 was a fruitful year, with total net revenue up by 27%, net income up by 6% and Non-GAAP net income up by 30%. The strong financial performance is a testament of the competence of our team," commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Momo. "Looking into the year 2020, we are going to continue to focus on enhancing user experience and drive product innovations in order to capture the many growth opportunities ahead of us."
Fourth Quarter of 2019 Financial Results
Net revenues
Total net revenues were RMB4,687.9 million (US$673.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 22% from RMB3,843.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Live video service revenues were RMB3,383.5 million (US$486.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 14% from RMB2,959.2 million during the same period of 2018, as a result of the effective growth strategy to apply different products and operational efforts for different cohorts of users.
Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,189.1 million (US$170.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 65% from RMB722.4 million during the same period of 2018. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by more functions launched and more paying scenarios introduced to enhance the social experience of Momo users, and to a lesser extent, the increase in the membership subscription revenues of Tantan.
Mobile marketing revenues were RMB93.0 million (US$13.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 24% from RMB122.1 million during the same period of 2018. The decrease in mobile marketing revenues was primarily caused by the decreased demand from our advertising and marketing customers and the decrease in advertisement properties on Momo's platform.
Mobile games revenues were RMB14.4 million (US$2.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 43% from RMB25.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in mobile game revenues was mainly due to the continued decrease in quarterly paying users of mobile games.
Net revenues from Momo segment increased from RMB3,609.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 to RMB4,317.3 million (US$620.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily driven by the significant increase in net revenues from live video service and value-added service. Net revenues from Tantan segment increased from RMB223.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 to RMB369.8 million (US$53.1million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, which was mainly due to the increase in the number of paying users of Tantan.
Cost and expenses
Cost and expenses were RMB3,581.1 million (US$514.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 12% from RMB3,195.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to: (a) an increase in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to our live video service and virtual gift recipients; (b) an increase in marketing and promotional expenses to attract users on both Momo and Tantan platforms and to promote our live video services; (c) an increase in infrastructure-related spending, such as bandwidth costs and server depreciation costs, driven by more functions introduced on Momo's platform. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in production cost in connection with a television program.
Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB3,374.9 million (US$484.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 14% from RMB2,959.6 million during the same period of 2018.
Other operating income
Other operating income was RMB142.6 million (US$20.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase from RMB141.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. The other operating income mainly consisted of government incentives.
Income from operations
Income from operations was RMB1,249.4 million (US$179.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB789.6 million during the same period of 2018. Income from operations of Momo segment was RMB1,458.5 million (US$209.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, increasing from RMB1,092.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Loss from operations of Tantan segment was RMB202.7 million (US$29.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to loss from operations of RMB219.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB1,455.7 million (US$209.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB1,025.7 million during the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP income from operations of Momo segment was RMB1,593.9 million (US$229.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, increasing from RMB1,200.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP loss from operations of Tantan segment was RMB135.0 million (US$19.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB92.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Income tax expenses
Income tax expenses were RMB253.7 million (US$36.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, increasing from RMB183.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly because we generated higher profit in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Net income
Net income was RMB1,052.3 million (US$151.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB646.4 million during the same period of 2018. Net income from Momo segment was RMB1,246.9 million (US$179.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, increasing from RMB940.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net loss from Tantan segment was RMB188.2 million (US$27.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net loss of RMB206.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB1,248.9 million (US$179.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB873.0 million during the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP net income from Momo segment was RMB1,382.3 million (US$198.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, increasing from RMB1,048.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss of Tantan segment was RMB130.2 million (US$18.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB88.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Net income attributable to Momo Inc.
Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB1,055.9 million (US$151.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB660.8 million during the same period of 2018.
Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB1,252.5 million (US$179.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB887.4 million during the same period of 2018.
Net income per ADS
Diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.74(US$0.68) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB3.04 in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB5.61(US$0.81) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB4.05 in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Cash and cash flow
As of December 31, 2019, Momo's cash, cash equivalents and term deposits totaled RMB14,925.3 million (US$2,143.9 million), compared to RMB11,292.6 million as of December 31, 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB1,675.1 million (US$240.6 million), compared to RMB1,163.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Full Year 2019 Financial Results
Net revenues for the full year of 2019 were RMB17,015.1 million (US$2,444.1 million), an increase of 27% from RMB13,408.4 million in the same period of 2018, primarily driven by the significant increase in net revenues from live video service and value-added service.
Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB2,970.9 million (US$426.7 million) for the full year of 2019, compared to RMB2,815.8 million during the same period of 2018.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) was RMB4,493.3 million (US$645.4 million) for the full year of 2019, compared to RMB3,462.1 million during the same period of 2018.
Diluted net income per ADS was RMB13.52(US$1.94) during the full year of 2019, compared to RMB13.18 in the same period of 2018.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB20.26(US$2.91) during the full year of 2019, compared to RMB16.17 in the same period of 2018.
Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB5,448.9 million (US$782.7 million) during the full year of 2019, compared to RMB3,327.7 million in the same period of 2018.
Recent Development - Declaration of Special Cash Dividend
Momo's board of directors has declared a special cash dividend in the amount of US$0.76 per ADS, or US$0.38 per ordinary share. The cash dividend will be paid on April 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2020. The ex-dividend date will be April 7, 2020. The aggregate amount of cash dividends to be paid is approximately US$161 million, which will be funded by surplus cash on the Company's balance sheet.
Business Outlook
For the first quarter of 2020, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.45 billion to RMB3.55 billion, representing a decrease of 7.3% to 4.6% year over year. This forecast considers the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change, particularly as to the potential impact of the COVID-19 on the economy in China.
Note 1: Non-GAAP measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.
Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.
Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss)，net income attributable to Momo Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our results of operations. We compensate for these limitations by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.
Conference Call
Momo's management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on March 19, 2020).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
International:
+65-6713-5090
U.S. Toll Free:
+1-866-519-4004
Hong Kong Toll Free:
800-906601
Mainland China:
4006-208038
Passcode:
Momo
Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.
A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, March 26, 2020. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:
International:
+61-2-8199-0299
U.S. Toll Free:
+1-855-452-5696
Passcode:
3264508
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Momo's website at http://ir.immomo.com.
About Momo
Momo is a leading mobile social networking platform in China. Momo connects people in a personal and lively way through a revolutionary mobile-based social networking platform. With powerful and precise location-based features, Momo enables users to connect with each other and expand relationships from online to offline. Momo's platform includes the Momo mobile application and a variety of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Leveraging its social interest graph engine and analysis of user behavior data, Momo is able to provide users a customized experience based on their social preferences and needs. Momo users can maintain and strengthen their relationships through private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on Momo's platform. Momo users are also able to enjoy live video on our platform. In addition, in May 2018, Momo completed its acquisition of Tantan, a leading social and dating app for the younger generation. Tantan, whose primary users consist of young Chinese singles, is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections, as well as meet interesting people.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Momo Inc.
Investor Relations
Phone: +86-10-5731-0538
Email: ir@immomo.com
Christensen
In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com
In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes and our financial outlook for the first quarter of 2020.
Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the first quarter of 2020 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. In addition, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, and the impact of the COVID-19 to Momo's business operations and the economy in China. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Year
ended December 31
ended December 31
2018
2019
2019
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
2,959,222
3,383,477
486,006
10,709,491
12,448,131
1,788,062
Value-added service
722,414
1,189,114
170,806
1,883,150
4,105,963
589,785
Mobile marketing
122,143
92,991
13,357
500,321
331,822
47,663
Mobile games
25,502
14,418
2,071
130,392
92,451
13,280
Other services
14,635
7,898
1,134
185,067
36,722
5,275
Total net revenues
3,843,916
4,687,898
673,374
13,408,421
17,015,089
2,444,065
Cost and expenses:
Cost of revenues
(2,099,265)
(2,351,309)
(337,744)
(7,182,897)
(8,492,096)
(1,219,813)
Research and development
(243,499)
(292,188)
(41,970)
(760,644)
(1,095,031)
(157,291)
Sales and marketing
(618,268)
(725,029)
(104,144)
(1,812,262)
(2,690,824)
(386,513)
General and administrative
(234,700)
(212,603)
(30,539)
(640,023)
(1,527,282)
(219,380)
Total cost and expenses
(3,195,732)
(3,581,129)
(514,397)
(10,395,826)
(13,805,233)
(1,982,997)
Other operating income
141,420
142,646
20,490
253,697
344,843
49,534
Income from operations
789,604
1,249,415
179,467
3,266,292
3,554,699
510,602
Interest income
89,766
108,205
15,543
272,946
407,542
58,540
Interest expense
(19,646)
(20,190)
(2,900)
(56,503)
(78,611)
(11,292)
Impairment loss on long-term
(43,200)
-
-
(43,200)
(15,711)
(2,257)
Income before income tax
816,524
1,337,430
192,110
3,439,535
3,867,919
555,593
Income tax expenses
(183,338)
(253,704)
(36,442)
(699,648)
(883,801)
(126,950)
Income before share of
633,186
1,083,726
155,668
2,739,887
2,984,118
428,643
Share of income (loss) on
13,221
(31,406)
(4,511)
48,660
(23,350)
(3,354)
Net income
646,407
1,052,320
151,157
2,788,547
2,960,768
425,289
Less: net loss attributable to
(14,430)
(3,579)
(514)
(27,228)
(10,122)
(1,454)
Net income attributable to
660,837
1,055,899
151,671
2,815,775
2,970,890
426,743
Net income per share
Basic
1.60
2.53
0.36
6.92
7.15
1.03
Diluted
1.52
2.37
0.34
6.59
6.76
0.97
Weighted average shares
Basic
413,732,538
416,878,784
416,878,784
407,009,875
415,316,627
415,316,627
Diluted
447,773,521
453,937,852
453,937,852
433,083,643
451,206,091
451,206,091
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Year
ended December 31
ended December 31
2018
2019
2019
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
646,407
1,052,320
151,157
2,788,547
2,960,768
425,289
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation
5,171
(39,524)
(5,677)
198,654
(8,835)
(1,269)
Comprehensive income
651,578
1,012,796
145,480
2,987,201
2,951,933
424,020
Less: comprehensive loss
(14,535)
(8,637)
(1,241)
(24,613)
(8,081)
(1,161)
Comprehensive income
666,113
1,021,433
146,721
3,011,814
2,960,014
425,181
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31
December 31
December 31
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,468,034
2,612,743
375,297
Term deposits
8,824,610
12,312,585
1,768,592
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB
719,606
265,155
38,087
Amounts due from a related party
-
4,382
629
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
620,979
599,000
86,041
Total current assets
12,633,229
15,793,865
2,268,646
Long-term deposit
-
300,000
43,092
Right-of-use assets, net[1]
-
190,552
27,371
Property and equipment, net
387,532
346,345
49,749
Intangible assets
1,036,986
890,303
127,884
Rental deposits
24,192
25,028
3,595
Long-term investments
447,465
495,905
71,232
Deferred tax assets
57,786
37,064
5,324
Other non-current assets
71,519
44,009
6,322
Goodwill
4,306,829
4,360,610
626,362
Total assets
18,965,538
22,483,681
3,229,577
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
718,362
714,323
102,604
Deferred revenue
441,892
503,461
72,318
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
846,710
985,873
141,611
Amount due to related parties
82,948
29,606
4,253
Lease liabilities due within one year[1]
-
135,169
19,416
Income tax payable
137,090
153,976
22,117
Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions
469,274
84,346
12,116
Total current liabilities
2,696,276
2,606,754
374,435
Deferred tax liabilities
259,247
222,576
31,971
Convertible senior notes
4,877,116
4,954,352
711,648
Share-based compensation liability
86,767
902,047
129,571
Lease liabilities[1]
-
56,498
8,115
Other non-current liabilities
23,273
22,672
3,257
Total liabilities
7,942,679
8,764,899
1,258,997
Shareholder's equity (i)
11,022,859
13,718,782
1,970,580
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
18,965,538
22,483,681
3,229,577
(i): As of December 31, 2019, the number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding was 417,279,310.
[1] On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASU 2016-02, the new lease standard, using the modified retrospective basis
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Year
ended December 31
ended December 31
2018
2019
2019
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
646,407
1,052,320
151,157
2,788,547
2,960,768
425,289
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
Depreciation of property and equipment
42,244
51,385
7,381
148,238
198,237
28,475
Amortization of intangible assets
39,522
40,239
5,780
93,030
157,954
22,689
Share-based compensation
198,013
167,458
24,054
580,813
1,408,232
202,279
Share of (income) loss on equity method investments
(13,221)
31,406
4,511
(48,660)
23,350
3,354
Impairment loss on long-term investments
43,200
-
-
43,200
15,711
2,257
Income on disposal of property and equipment
(44)
-
-
(1,283)
(398)
(57)
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
-
-
-
(585)
12,209
1,754
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(84,973)
110,340
15,849
(440,644)
442,176
63,515
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
14,190
49,554
7,118
(67,304)
26,372
3,788
Amount due from related parties
56
(2,776)
(399)
33,463
(4,382)
(629)
Rental deposits
(4,062)
(474)
(68)
(3,817)
(836)
(120)
Deferred tax assets
(39,874)
(2,582)
(371)
(10,961)
20,722
2,977
Other non-current assets
(670)
(3,411)
(490)
(45,534)
(24,022)
(3,451)
Accounts payable
(18,987)
98,021
14,080
233,713
52,246
7,505
Income tax payable
81,097
39,938
5,737
(38,791)
16,886
2,426
Deferred revenue
12,470
6,852
984
(14,249)
61,641
8,854
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
235,104
75,791
10,887
51,903
212,349
30,502
Amount due to related parties
25,349
235
34
43,024
(53,032)
(7,618)
Deferred tax liability
(9,547)
(10,060)
(1,445)
(22,923)
(45,382)
(6,519)
Other non-current liabilities
(2,915)
(29,153)
(4,188)
6,538
(31,915)
(4,584)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,163,359
1,675,083
240,611
3,327,718
5,448,886
782,686
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(81,243)
(32,109)
(4,612)
(242,843)
(186,522)
(26,792)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
4
4
1
2,214
808
116
Payment for long-term investments
(3,000)
(21,500)
(3,088)
(65,125)
(64,500)
(9,265)
Prepayment of long-term investments
(8,000)
-
-
(55,000)
(15,000)
(2,155)
Payment for business acquisition, net of cash acquired
(40,632)
-
-
(3,318,841)
-
-
Purchase of term deposits
(5,300,000)
(7,650,000)
(1,098,854)
(20,287,302)
(22,151,135)
(3,181,811)
Cash received on maturity of term deposits
4,600,000
6,036,000
867,017
13,922,393
18,686,430
2,684,138
Payment for short-term investments
(103,000)
(80,000)
(11,491)
(457,200)
(360,000)
(51,711)
Cash received from sales of short-term investment
218,000
120,000
17,237
467,700
360,000
51,711
Purchase of long-term deposits
-
(300,000)
(43,092)
-
(300,000)
(43,092)
Net cash used in investing activities
(717,871)
(1,927,605)
(276,882)
(10,034,004)
(4,029,919)
(578,861)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of options
1
1
-
5,313
187
27
Deferred payment of purchase of property and equipment
(157)
(127)
(18)
(8,562)
(17,114)
(2,458)
Capital contribution from non-controlling interest shareholder
12
-
-
12
-
-
Dividends payment
-
-
-
-
(877,346)
(126,023)
Proceeds from bank loan
-
-
-
1,913,190
-
-
Repayment of bank loan
-
-
-
(2,041,680)
-
-
Deferred payment for business acquisition
-
-
-
-
(379,507)
(54,513)
Proceeds from issuance of Convertible Senior Notes, net of issuance
-
-
-
4,820,387
-
-
Payment of issuance cost of convertible notes
(709)
-
-
(709)
-
-
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(853)
(126)
(18)
4,687,951
(1,273,780)
(182,967)
Effect of exchange rate changes
1,439
(5,532)
(796)
24,175
(478)
(72)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents,and restricted
446,074
(258,180)
(37,085)
(1,994,160)
144,709
20,786
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
2,021,960
2,870,923
412,382
4,462,194
2,468,034
354,511
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
2,468,034
2,612,743
375,297
2,468,034
2,612,743
375,297
Momo Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures
(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)
1.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.
Three months
Three months
Three months
ended December 31, 2018
ended December 31, 2019
ended December 31, 2019
GAAP
Amortization
Share-
Tax
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Amortization
of intangible
Share-
Tax
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Amortization
Share-
Tax
Non-GAAP
(ii)
(ii)
(ii)
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
US$
US$
US$
US$
Cost of revenues
(2,099,265)
18,471
5,498
-
(2,075,296)
(2,351,309)
18,818
7,601
-
(2,324,890)
(337,744)
2,703
1,092
-
(333,949)
Research and
(243,499)
2,345
47,215
-
(193,939)
(292,188)
2,390
45,455
-
(244,343)
(41,970)
343
6,529
-
(35,098)
Sales and marketing
(618,268)
17,273
43,707
-
(557,288)
(725,029)
17,598
53,466
-
(653,965)
(104,144)
2,528
7,680
-
(93,936)
General and
(234,700)
-
101,593
-
(133,107)
(212,603)
-
60,936
-
(151,667)
(30,539)
-
8,753
-
(21,786)
Cost and operating
(3,195,732)
38,089
198,013
-
(2,959,630)
(3,581,129)
38,806
167,458
-
(3,374,865)
(514,397)
5,574
24,054
-
(484,769)
Income from
789,604
38,089
198,013
-
1,025,706
1,249,415
38,806
167,458
-
1,455,679
179,467
5,574
24,054
-
209,095
Net income attributable
660,837
38,089
198,013
(9,522)
887,417
1,055,899
38,806
167,458
(9,701)
1,252,462
151,671
5,574
24,054
(1,394)
179,905
Momo Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures
(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)
1.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.
Year
Year
Year
ended December 31, 2018
ended December 31, 2019
ended December 31, 2019
GAAP
Amortization
of intangible
Share-
Tax
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Amortization
Share-
Tax
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Amortization
Share-
Tax
Non-GAAP
(ii)
(ii)
(ii)
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
US$
US$
US$
US$
Cost of revenues
(7,182,897)
42,336
21,661
-
(7,118,900)
(8,492,096)
73,817
23,972
-
(8,394,307)
(1,219,813)
10,603
3,443
-
(1,205,767)
Research and
(760,644)
5,375
152,806
-
(602,463)
(1,095,031)
9,375
175,053
-
(910,603)
(157,291)
1,347
25,145
-
(130,799)
Sales and marketing
(1,812,262)
39,589
-
(1,629,746)
(2,690,824)
69,031
196,311
-
(2,425,482)
(386,513)
9,916
28,198
-
(348,399)
142,927
General and
(640,023)
-
263,419
-
(376,604)
(1,527,282)
-
1,012,896
-
(514,386)
(219,380)
-
145,493
-
(73,887)
Cost and operating
(10,395,826)
87,300
580,813
-
(9,727,713)
(13,805,233)
152,223
1,408,232
-
(12,244,778)
(1,982,997)
21,866
202,279
-
(1,758,852)
Income from
3,266,292
87,300
580,813
-
3,934,405
3,554,699
152,223
1,408,232
-
5,115,154
510,602
21,866
202,279
-
734,747
Net income attributable
2,815,775
87,300
580,813
(21,823)
3,462,065
2,970,890
152,223
1,408,232
(38,056)
4,493,289
426,743
21,866
202,279
(5,466)
645,422
(ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition. There is no tax impact related to share-based compensation.
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
ended December 31, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
3,383,477
-
-
3,383,477
486,006
Value-added service
819,325
369,789
-
1,189,114
170,806
Mobile marketing
92,991
-
-
92,991
13,357
Mobile games
14,418
-
-
14,418
2,071
Other services
7,111
-
787
7,898
1,134
Total net revenues
4,317,322
369,789
787
4,687,898
673,374
Cost and expenses (iii):
Cost of revenues
(2,222,912)
(127,748)
(649)
(2,351,309)
(337,744)
Research and development
(205,793)
(86,395)
-
(292,188)
(41,970)
Sales and marketing
(379,940)
(345,089)
-
(725,029)
(104,144)
General and administrative
(192,789)
(13,275)
(6,539)
(212,603)
(30,539)
Total cost and expenses
(3,001,434)
(572,507)
(7,188)
(3,581,129)
(514,397)
Other operating income
142,613
-
33
142,646
20,490
Income (loss) from operations
1,458,501
(202,718)
(6,368)
1,249,415
179,467
Interest income
105,947
2,197
61
108,205
15,543
Interest expense
(20,190)
-
-
(20,190)
(2,900)
Income (loss) before income tax
1,544,258
(200,521)
(6,307)
1,337,430
192,110
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(265,981)
12,277
-
(253,704)
(36,442)
Income (loss) before share of
1,278,277
(188,244)
(6,307)
1,083,726
155,668
Share of loss on equity method
(31,406)
-
-
(31,406)
(4,511)
Net income (loss)
1,246,871
(188,244)
(6,307)
1,052,320
151,157
(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three months
ended December 31, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
6,000
1,601
-
7,601
1,092
Research and development
26,980
18,475
-
45,455
6,529
Sales and marketing
45,971
7,495
-
53,466
7,680
General and administrative
56,467
1,384
3,085
60,936
8,753
Total cost and expenses
135,418
28,955
3,085
167,458
24,054
Momo Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
ended December 31, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
1,458,501
(202,718)
(6,368)
1,249,415
179,467
Share-based compensation
135,418
28,955
3,085
167,458
24,054
Amortization of intangible assets from
-
38,806
-
38,806
5,574
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
1,593,919
(134,957)
(3,283)
1,455,679
209,095
Net income (loss)
1,246,871
(188,244)
(6,307)
1,052,320
151,157
Share-based compensation
135,418
28,955
3,085
167,458
24,054
Amortization of intangible assets from
-
38,806
-
38,806
5,574
Tax impacts
-
(9,701)
-
(9,701)
(1,394)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
1,382,289
(130,184)
(3,222)
1,248,883
179,391
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
ended December 31, 2018
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$[2]
Net revenues:
Live video service
2,959,222
-
-
2,959,222
430,401
Value-added service
499,446
222,968
-
722,414
105,071
Mobile marketing
122,143
-
-
122,143
17,765
Mobile games
25,502
-
-
25,502
3,709
Other services
2,970
-
11,665
14,635
2,128
Total net revenues
3,609,283
222,968
11,665
3,843,916
559,074
Cost and expenses (iv):
Cost of revenues
(1,960,632)
(82,758)
(55,875)
(2,099,265)
(305,325)
Research and development
(202,486)
(41,013)
-
(243,499)
(35,415)
Sales and marketing
(363,798)
(251,286)
(3,184)
(618,268)
(89,923)
General and administrative
(130,062)
(67,935)
(36,703)
(234,700)
(34,136)
Total cost and expenses
(2,656,978)
(442,992)
(95,762)
(3,195,732)
(464,799)
Other operating income
140,269
85
1,066
141,420
20,569
Income (loss) from operations
1,092,574
(219,939)
(83,031)
789,604
114,844
Interest income
85,694
4,049
23
89,766
13,056
Interest expense
(19,646)
-
-
(19,646)
(2,857)
Impairment loss on long-term investments
(43,200)
-
-
(43,200)
(6,283)
Income (loss) before income tax and share
1,115,422
(215,890)
(83,008)
816,524
118,760
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(188,117)
9,522
(4,743)
(183,338)
(26,665)
Income (loss) before share of income on
927,305
(206,368)
(87,751)
633,186
92,095
Share of income on equity method investments
13,221
-
-
13,221
1,923
Net income (loss)
940,526
(206,368)
(87,751)
646,407
94,018
(ii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three months
ended December 31, 2018
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
4,126
1,372
-
5,498
800
Research and development
24,067
23,148
-
47,215
6,867
Sales and marketing
37,718
5,989
-
43,707
6,357
General and administrative
42,271
58,756
566
101,593
14,776
Total cost and expenses
108,182
89,265
566
198,013
28,800
[2] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.8755 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for
Momo Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
ended December 31, 2018
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
1,092,574
(219,939)
(83,031)
789,604
114,844
Share-based compensation
108,182
89,265
566
198,013
28,800
Amortization of intangible assets from
-
38,089
-
38,089
5,539
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
1,200,756
(92,585)
(82,465)
1,025,706
149,183
Net income (loss)
940,526
(206,368)
(87,751)
646,407
94,018
Share-based compensation
108,182
89,265
566
198,013
28,800
Amortization of intangible assets from
-
38,089
-
38,089
5,539
Tax impacts
-
(9,522)
-
(9,522)
(1,385)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
1,048,708
(88,536)
(87,185)
872,987
126,972
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Year
ended December 31, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
12,448,131
-
-
12,448,131
1,788,062
Value-added service
2,846,057
1,259,906
-
4,105,963
589,785
Mobile marketing
331,822
-
-
331,822
47,663
Mobile games
92,451
-
-
92,451
13,280
Other services
22,354
-
14,368
36,722
5,275
Total net revenues
15,740,815
1,259,906
14,368
17,015,089
2,444,065
Cost and expenses (v):
Cost of revenues
(8,065,300)
(415,688)
(11,108)
(8,492,096)
(1,219,813)
Research and development
(797,471)
(297,560)
-
(1,095,031)
(157,291)
Sales and marketing
(1,521,511)
(1,162,912)
(6,401)
(2,690,824)
(386,513)
General and administrative
(641,269)
(851,099)
(34,914)
(1,527,282)
(219,380)
Total cost and expenses
(11,025,551)
(2,727,259)
(52,423)
(13,805,233)
(1,982,997)
Other operating income
323,444
-
21,399
344,843
49,534
Income (loss) from operations
5,038,708
(1,467,353)
(16,656)
3,554,699
510,602
Interest income
396,672
10,706
164
407,542
58,540
Interest expense
(78,611)
-
-
(78,611)
(11,292)
Impairment loss on long-term
(15,711)
-
-
(15,711)
(2,257)
Income (loss) before income tax
5,341,058
(1,456,647)
(16,492)
3,867,919
555,593
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(917,265)
33,464
-
(883,801)
(126,950)
Income (loss) before share of
4,423,793
(1,423,183)
(16,492)
2,984,118
428,643
Share of income on equity method
(23,350)
-
-
(23,350)
(3,354)
Net income (loss)
4,400,443
(1,423,183)
(16,492)
2,960,768
425,289
(vi) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Year
ended December 31, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
20,393
3,579
-
23,972
3,443
Research and development
103,655
71,398
-
175,053
25,145
Sales and marketing
175,657
20,654
-
196,311
28,198
General and administrative
207,053
795,033
10,810
1,012,896
145,493
Total cost and expenses
506,758
890,664
10,810
1,408,232
202,279
Momo Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Year
ended December 31, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
5,038,708
(1,467,353)
(16,656)
3,554,699
510,602
Share-based compensation
506,758
890,664
10,810
1,408,232
202,279
Amortization of intangible assets
-
152,223
-
152,223
21,866
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
5,545,466
(424,466)
(5,846)
5,115,154
734,747
Net income (loss)
4,400,443
(1,423,183)
(16,492)
2,960,768
425,289
Share-based compensation
506,758
890,664
10,810
1,408,232
202,279
Amortization of intangible assets
-
152,223
-
152,223
21,866
Tax impacts
-
(38,056)
-
(38,056)
(5,466)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
4,907,201
(418,352)
(5,682)
4,483,167
643,968
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Year
ended December 31, 2018
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
10,709,491
-
-
10,709,491
1,557,631
Value-added service
1,465,152
417,998
-
1,883,150
273,893
Mobile marketing
500,321
-
-
500,321
72,769
Mobile games
130,392
-
-
130,392
18,965
Other services
7,065
-
178,002
185,067
26,916
Total net revenues
12,812,421
417,998
178,002
13,408,421
1,950,174
Cost and expenses (vi):
Cost of revenues
(6,572,954)
(174,858)
(435,085)
(7,182,897)
(1,044,709)
Research and development
(614,064)
(146,580)
-
(760,644)
(110,631)
Sales and marketing
(1,269,493)
(520,161)
(22,608)
(1,812,262)
(263,583)
General and administrative
(472,057)
(121,887)
(46,079)
(640,023)
(93,087)
Total cost and expenses
(8,928,568)
(963,486)
(503,772)
(10,395,826)
(1,512,010)
Other operating income
252,458
173
1,066
253,697
36,899
Income (loss) from operations
4,136,311
(545,315)
(324,704)
3,266,292
475,063
Interest income
268,583
4,285
78
272,946
39,698
Interest expense
(56,503)
-
-
(56,503)
(8,218)
Impairment loss on long-term investments
(43,200)
-
-
(43,200)
(6,283)
Income (loss) before income tax and share
4,305,191
(541,030)
(324,626)
3,439,535
500,260
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(716,729)
21,824
(4,743)
(699,648)
(101,760)
Income (loss) before share of income on
3,588,462
(519,206)
(329,369)
2,739,887
398,500
Share of income on equity method
48,660
-
-
48,660
7,077
Net income (loss)
3,637,122
(519,206)
(329,369)
2,788,547
405,577
(vi) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Year
ended December 31, 2018
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
16,240
5,421
-
21,661
3,150
Research and development
89,811
62,995
-
152,806
22,225
Sales and marketing
129,004
13,923
-
142,927
20,788
General and administrative
163,440
99,413
566
263,419
38,313
Total cost and expenses
398,495
181,752
566
580,813
84,476
Momo Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Year
endedDecember 31, 2018
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
4,136,311
(545,315)
(324,704)
3,266,292
475,063
Share-based compensation
398,495
181,752
566
580,813
84,476
Amortization of intangible assets
-
87,300
-
87,300
12,698
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
4,534,806
(276,263)
(324,138)
3,934,405
572,237
Net income (loss)
3,637,122
(519,206)
(329,369)
2,788,547
405,577
Share-based compensation
398,495
181,752
566
580,813
84,476
Amortization of intangible assets
-
87,300
-
87,300
12,698
Tax impacts
-
(21,823)
-
(21,823)
(3,174)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
4,035,617
(271,977)
(328,803)
3,434,837
499,577
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/momo-announces-unaudited-financial-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2019-301026713.html
SOURCE Momo Inc.