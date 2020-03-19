Momo Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019

BEIJING, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Momo" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social networking platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter of 2019 Highlights

Net revenues increased by 22% year over year to RMB4,687.9 million ( US$673.4 million *) in the fourth quarter of 2019.

( *) in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to Momo Inc. increased to RMB1,055.9 million ( US$151.7 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2019 from RMB660.8 million in the same period of 2018.

( ) in the fourth quarter of 2019 from in the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) increased to RMB1,252.5 million ( US$179.9 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2019, from RMB887.4 million in the same period of 2018.

( ) in the fourth quarter of 2019, from in the same period of 2018. Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB4.74 (US$0.68) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB3.04 in the same period of 2018.

in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to in the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB5.61 (US$0.81) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB4.05 in the same period of 2018.

in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to in the same period of 2018. Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 114.5 million in December 2019 , compared to 113.3 million in December 2018 .

, compared to 113.3 million in . Total paying users of our live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 4.5 million paying users of Tantan, were 13.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 13.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, which included 3.9 million paying users of Tantan.

Full Year 2019 Highlights

Net revenues increased 27% year over year to RMB17,015.1 million ( US$2,444 .1 million) for the full year of 2019.

( .1 million) for the full year of 2019. Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB2,970.9 million ( US$426.7 million ) for the full year of 2019, compared with RMB2,815.8 million for 2018.

( ) for the full year of 2019, compared with for 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) was RMB4,493.3 million ( US$645.4 million ) for the full year of 2019, compared with RMB3,462.1 million for 2018.

( ) for the full year of 2019, compared with for 2018. Diluted net income per ADS was RMB13.52 (US$1.94) for the full year of 2019, compared with RMB13.18 for 2018.

for the full year of 2019, compared with for 2018. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB20.26 ( US$2.91 ) for the full year of 2019, compared with RMB16.17 for 2018.

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.9618 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 31, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

"2019 was a fruitful year, with total net revenue up by 27%, net income up by 6% and Non-GAAP net income up by 30%. The strong financial performance is a testament of the competence of our team," commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Momo. "Looking into the year 2020, we are going to continue to focus on enhancing user experience and drive product innovations in order to capture the many growth opportunities ahead of us."

Fourth Quarter of 2019 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB4,687.9 million (US$673.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 22% from RMB3,843.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Live video service revenues were RMB3,383.5 million (US$486.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 14% from RMB2,959.2 million during the same period of 2018, as a result of the effective growth strategy to apply different products and operational efforts for different cohorts of users.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,189.1 million (US$170.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 65% from RMB722.4 million during the same period of 2018. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by more functions launched and more paying scenarios introduced to enhance the social experience of Momo users, and to a lesser extent, the increase in the membership subscription revenues of Tantan.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB93.0 million (US$13.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 24% from RMB122.1 million during the same period of 2018. The decrease in mobile marketing revenues was primarily caused by the decreased demand from our advertising and marketing customers and the decrease in advertisement properties on Momo's platform.

Mobile games revenues were RMB14.4 million (US$2.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 43% from RMB25.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in mobile game revenues was mainly due to the continued decrease in quarterly paying users of mobile games.

Net revenues from Momo segment increased from RMB3,609.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 to RMB4,317.3 million (US$620.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily driven by the significant increase in net revenues from live video service and value-added service. Net revenues from Tantan segment increased from RMB223.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 to RMB369.8 million (US$53.1million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, which was mainly due to the increase in the number of paying users of Tantan.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB3,581.1 million (US$514.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 12% from RMB3,195.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to: (a) an increase in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to our live video service and virtual gift recipients; (b) an increase in marketing and promotional expenses to attract users on both Momo and Tantan platforms and to promote our live video services; (c) an increase in infrastructure-related spending, such as bandwidth costs and server depreciation costs, driven by more functions introduced on Momo's platform. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in production cost in connection with a television program.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB3,374.9 million (US$484.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 14% from RMB2,959.6 million during the same period of 2018.

Other operating income

Other operating income was RMB142.6 million (US$20.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase from RMB141.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. The other operating income mainly consisted of government incentives.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB1,249.4 million (US$179.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB789.6 million during the same period of 2018. Income from operations of Momo segment was RMB1,458.5 million (US$209.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, increasing from RMB1,092.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Loss from operations of Tantan segment was RMB202.7 million (US$29.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to loss from operations of RMB219.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB1,455.7 million (US$209.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB1,025.7 million during the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP income from operations of Momo segment was RMB1,593.9 million (US$229.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, increasing from RMB1,200.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP loss from operations of Tantan segment was RMB135.0 million (US$19.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB92.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB253.7 million (US$36.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, increasing from RMB183.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly because we generated higher profit in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income

Net income was RMB1,052.3 million (US$151.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB646.4 million during the same period of 2018. Net income from Momo segment was RMB1,246.9 million (US$179.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, increasing from RMB940.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net loss from Tantan segment was RMB188.2 million (US$27.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net loss of RMB206.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB1,248.9 million (US$179.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB873.0 million during the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP net income from Momo segment was RMB1,382.3 million (US$198.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, increasing from RMB1,048.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss of Tantan segment was RMB130.2 million (US$18.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB88.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB1,055.9 million (US$151.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB660.8 million during the same period of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB1,252.5 million (US$179.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB887.4 million during the same period of 2018.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.74(US$0.68) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB3.04 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB5.61(US$0.81) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB4.05 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Cash and cash flow

As of December 31, 2019, Momo's cash, cash equivalents and term deposits totaled RMB14,925.3 million (US$2,143.9 million), compared to RMB11,292.6 million as of December 31, 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB1,675.1 million (US$240.6 million), compared to RMB1,163.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Net revenues for the full year of 2019 were RMB17,015.1 million (US$2,444.1 million), an increase of 27% from RMB13,408.4 million in the same period of 2018, primarily driven by the significant increase in net revenues from live video service and value-added service.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB2,970.9 million (US$426.7 million) for the full year of 2019, compared to RMB2,815.8 million during the same period of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) was RMB4,493.3 million (US$645.4 million) for the full year of 2019, compared to RMB3,462.1 million during the same period of 2018.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB13.52(US$1.94) during the full year of 2019, compared to RMB13.18 in the same period of 2018.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB20.26(US$2.91) during the full year of 2019, compared to RMB16.17 in the same period of 2018.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB5,448.9 million (US$782.7 million) during the full year of 2019, compared to RMB3,327.7 million in the same period of 2018.

Recent Development - Declaration of Special Cash Dividend

Momo's board of directors has declared a special cash dividend in the amount of US$0.76 per ADS, or US$0.38 per ordinary share. The cash dividend will be paid on April 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2020. The ex-dividend date will be April 7, 2020. The aggregate amount of cash dividends to be paid is approximately US$161 million, which will be funded by surplus cash on the Company's balance sheet.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2020, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.45 billion to RMB3.55 billion, representing a decrease of 7.3% to 4.6% year over year. This forecast considers the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change, particularly as to the potential impact of the COVID-19 on the economy in China.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss)，net income attributable to Momo Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our results of operations. We compensate for these limitations by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

Year ended December 31

ended December 31

2018

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:





















Live video service 2,959,222

3,383,477

486,006

10,709,491

12,448,131

1,788,062 Value-added service 722,414

1,189,114

170,806

1,883,150

4,105,963

589,785 Mobile marketing 122,143

92,991

13,357

500,321

331,822

47,663 Mobile games 25,502

14,418

2,071

130,392

92,451

13,280 Other services 14,635

7,898

1,134

185,067

36,722

5,275 Total net revenues 3,843,916

4,687,898

673,374

13,408,421

17,015,089

2,444,065 Cost and expenses:





















Cost of revenues (2,099,265)

(2,351,309)

(337,744)

(7,182,897)

(8,492,096)

(1,219,813) Research and development (243,499)

(292,188)

(41,970)

(760,644)

(1,095,031)

(157,291) Sales and marketing (618,268)

(725,029)

(104,144)

(1,812,262)

(2,690,824)

(386,513) General and administrative (234,700)

(212,603)

(30,539)

(640,023)

(1,527,282)

(219,380) Total cost and expenses (3,195,732)

(3,581,129)

(514,397)

(10,395,826)

(13,805,233)

(1,982,997) Other operating income 141,420

142,646

20,490

253,697

344,843

49,534 Income from operations 789,604

1,249,415

179,467

3,266,292

3,554,699

510,602 Interest income 89,766

108,205

15,543

272,946

407,542

58,540 Interest expense (19,646)

(20,190)

(2,900)

(56,503)

(78,611)

(11,292) Impairment loss on long-term

investments (43,200)

-

-

(43,200)

(15,711)

(2,257) Income before income tax

and share of income on

equity method

investments 816,524

1,337,430

192,110

3,439,535

3,867,919

555,593 Income tax expenses (183,338)

(253,704)

(36,442)

(699,648)

(883,801)

(126,950) Income before share of

income on equity method

investments 633,186

1,083,726

155,668

2,739,887

2,984,118

428,643 Share of income (loss) on

equity method investments 13,221

(31,406)

(4,511)

48,660

(23,350)

(3,354) Net income 646,407

1,052,320

151,157

2,788,547

2,960,768

425,289 Less: net loss attributable to

non-controlling interest (14,430)

(3,579)

(514)

(27,228)

(10,122)

(1,454) Net income attributable to

Momo Inc. 660,837

1,055,899

151,671

2,815,775

2,970,890

426,743























Net income per share

attributable to ordinary

shareholders Basic 1.60

2.53

0.36

6.92

7.15

1.03 Diluted 1.52

2.37

0.34

6.59

6.76

0.97 Weighted average shares

used in calculating net

income per ordinary share





















Basic 413,732,538

416,878,784

416,878,784

407,009,875

415,316,627

415,316,627 Diluted 447,773,521

453,937,852

453,937,852

433,083,643

451,206,091

451,206,091

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)















Three months

Year ended December 31

ended December 31

2018

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income 646,407

1,052,320

151,157

2,788,547

2,960,768

425,289 Other comprehensive income

(loss), net of tax





















Foreign currency translation

adjustment 5,171

(39,524)

(5,677)

198,654

(8,835)

(1,269) Comprehensive income 651,578

1,012,796

145,480

2,987,201

2,951,933

424,020 Less: comprehensive loss

attributed to the non-controlling

interest (14,535)

(8,637)

(1,241)

(24,613)

(8,081)

(1,161) Comprehensive income

attributable to Momo Inc. 666,113

1,021,433

146,721

3,011,814

2,960,014

425,181

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)













December 31

December 31

December 31

2018

2019

2019

RMB RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 2,468,034

2,612,743

375,297 Term deposits 8,824,610

12,312,585

1,768,592 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB

nil and RMB12,209 as of December 31, 2018 and 2019,

respectively 719,606

265,155

38,087 Amounts due from a related party -

4,382

629 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 620,979

599,000

86,041 Total current assets 12,633,229

15,793,865

2,268,646 Long-term deposit -

300,000

43,092 Right-of-use assets, net[1] -

190,552

27,371 Property and equipment, net 387,532

346,345

49,749 Intangible assets 1,036,986

890,303

127,884 Rental deposits 24,192

25,028

3,595 Long-term investments 447,465

495,905

71,232 Deferred tax assets 57,786

37,064

5,324 Other non-current assets 71,519

44,009

6,322 Goodwill 4,306,829

4,360,610

626,362 Total assets 18,965,538

22,483,681

3,229,577 Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable 718,362

714,323

102,604 Deferred revenue 441,892

503,461

72,318 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 846,710

985,873

141,611 Amount due to related parties 82,948

29,606

4,253 Lease liabilities due within one year[1] -

135,169

19,416 Income tax payable 137,090

153,976

22,117 Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions 469,274

84,346

12,116 Total current liabilities 2,696,276

2,606,754

374,435 Deferred tax liabilities 259,247

222,576

31,971 Convertible senior notes 4,877,116

4,954,352

711,648 Share-based compensation liability 86,767

902,047

129,571 Lease liabilities[1] -

56,498

8,115 Other non-current liabilities 23,273

22,672

3,257 Total liabilities 7,942,679

8,764,899

1,258,997 Shareholder's equity (i) 11,022,859

13,718,782

1,970,580 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 18,965,538

22,483,681

3,229,577























(i): As of December 31, 2019, the number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding was 417,279,310.











[1] On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASU 2016-02, the new lease standard, using the modified retrospective basis

and did not restate comparative periods.

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

Year

ended December 31

ended December 31

2018

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income 646,407

1,052,320

151,157

2,788,547

2,960,768

425,289 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:





















Depreciation of property and equipment 42,244

51,385

7,381

148,238

198,237

28,475 Amortization of intangible assets 39,522

40,239

5,780

93,030

157,954

22,689 Share-based compensation 198,013

167,458

24,054

580,813

1,408,232

202,279 Share of (income) loss on equity method investments (13,221)

31,406

4,511

(48,660)

23,350

3,354 Impairment loss on long-term investments 43,200

-

-

43,200

15,711

2,257 Income on disposal of property and equipment (44)

-

-

(1,283)

(398)

(57) Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts -

-

-

(585)

12,209

1,754 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable (84,973)

110,340

15,849

(440,644)

442,176

63,515 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,190

49,554

7,118

(67,304)

26,372

3,788 Amount due from related parties 56

(2,776)

(399)

33,463

(4,382)

(629) Rental deposits (4,062)

(474)

(68)

(3,817)

(836)

(120) Deferred tax assets (39,874)

(2,582)

(371)

(10,961)

20,722

2,977 Other non-current assets (670)

(3,411)

(490)

(45,534)

(24,022)

(3,451) Accounts payable (18,987)

98,021

14,080

233,713

52,246

7,505 Income tax payable 81,097

39,938

5,737

(38,791)

16,886

2,426 Deferred revenue 12,470

6,852

984

(14,249)

61,641

8,854 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 235,104

75,791

10,887

51,903

212,349

30,502 Amount due to related parties 25,349

235

34

43,024

(53,032)

(7,618) Deferred tax liability (9,547)

(10,060)

(1,445)

(22,923)

(45,382)

(6,519) Other non-current liabilities (2,915)

(29,153)

(4,188)

6,538

(31,915)

(4,584) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,163,359

1,675,083

240,611

3,327,718

5,448,886

782,686 Cash flows from investing activities:





















Purchase of property and equipment (81,243)

(32,109)

(4,612)

(242,843)

(186,522)

(26,792) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 4

4

1

2,214

808

116 Payment for long-term investments (3,000)

(21,500)

(3,088)

(65,125)

(64,500)

(9,265) Prepayment of long-term investments (8,000)

-

-

(55,000)

(15,000)

(2,155) Payment for business acquisition, net of cash acquired (40,632)

-

-

(3,318,841)

-

- Purchase of term deposits (5,300,000)

(7,650,000)

(1,098,854)

(20,287,302)

(22,151,135)

(3,181,811) Cash received on maturity of term deposits 4,600,000

6,036,000

867,017

13,922,393

18,686,430

2,684,138 Payment for short-term investments (103,000)

(80,000)

(11,491)

(457,200)

(360,000)

(51,711) Cash received from sales of short-term investment 218,000

120,000

17,237

467,700

360,000

51,711 Purchase of long-term deposits -

(300,000)

(43,092)

-

(300,000)

(43,092) Net cash used in investing activities (717,871)

(1,927,605)

(276,882)

(10,034,004)

(4,029,919)

(578,861) Cash flows from financing activities:





















Proceeds from exercise of options 1

1

-

5,313

187

27 Deferred payment of purchase of property and equipment (157)

(127)

(18)

(8,562)

(17,114)

(2,458) Capital contribution from non-controlling interest shareholder 12

-

-

12

-

- Dividends payment -

-

-

-

(877,346)

(126,023) Proceeds from bank loan -

-

-

1,913,190

-

- Repayment of bank loan -

-

-

(2,041,680)

-

- Deferred payment for business acquisition -

-

-

-

(379,507)

(54,513) Proceeds from issuance of Convertible Senior Notes, net of issuance

cost of RMB113,673 -

-

-

4,820,387

-

- Payment of issuance cost of convertible notes (709)

-

-

(709)

-

- Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (853)

(126)

(18)

4,687,951

(1,273,780)

(182,967) Effect of exchange rate changes 1,439

(5,532)

(796)

24,175

(478)

(72) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents,and restricted

cash 446,074

(258,180)

(37,085)

(1,994,160)

144,709

20,786 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,021,960

2,870,923

412,382

4,462,194

2,468,034

354,511 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period 2,468,034

2,612,743

375,297

2,468,034

2,612,743

375,297

Momo Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data)



































1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.













Three months

Three months

Three months ended December 31, 2018 ended December 31, 2019

ended December 31, 2019

GAAP Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions Share-

based

compensation Tax

impacts Non-GAAP

GAAP Amortization of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions Share-

based

compensation Tax

impacts Non-GAAP

GAAP Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions Share-

based

compensation Tax

impacts Non-GAAP





(ii)







(ii)







(ii)

RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues (2,099,265) 18,471 5,498 - (2,075,296)

(2,351,309) 18,818 7,601 - (2,324,890)

(337,744) 2,703 1,092 - (333,949) Research and

development (243,499) 2,345 47,215 - (193,939)

(292,188) 2,390 45,455 - (244,343)

(41,970) 343 6,529 - (35,098) Sales and marketing (618,268) 17,273 43,707 - (557,288)

(725,029) 17,598 53,466 - (653,965)

(104,144) 2,528 7,680 - (93,936) General and

administrative (234,700) - 101,593 - (133,107)

(212,603) - 60,936 - (151,667)

(30,539) - 8,753 - (21,786) Cost and operating

expenses (3,195,732) 38,089 198,013 - (2,959,630)

(3,581,129) 38,806 167,458 - (3,374,865)

(514,397) 5,574 24,054 - (484,769) Income from

operations 789,604 38,089 198,013 - 1,025,706

1,249,415 38,806 167,458 - 1,455,679

179,467 5,574 24,054 - 209,095 Net income attributable

to Momo Inc. 660,837 38,089 198,013 (9,522) 887,417

1,055,899 38,806 167,458 (9,701) 1,252,462

151,671 5,574 24,054 (1,394) 179,905

Momo Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data)



































1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.













Year

Year

Year ended December 31, 2018 ended December 31, 2019

ended December 31, 2019

GAAP Amortization of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions Share-

based

compensation Tax

impacts Non-GAAP

GAAP Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions Share-

based

compensation Tax

impacts Non-GAAP

GAAP Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions Share-

based

compensation Tax

impacts Non-GAAP





(ii)







(ii)







(ii)

RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues (7,182,897) 42,336 21,661 - (7,118,900)

(8,492,096) 73,817 23,972 - (8,394,307)

(1,219,813) 10,603 3,443 - (1,205,767) Research and

development (760,644) 5,375 152,806 - (602,463)

(1,095,031) 9,375 175,053 - (910,603)

(157,291) 1,347 25,145 - (130,799) Sales and marketing (1,812,262) 39,589

- (1,629,746)

(2,690,824) 69,031 196,311 - (2,425,482)

(386,513) 9,916 28,198 - (348,399) 142,927 General and

administrative (640,023) - 263,419 - (376,604)

(1,527,282) - 1,012,896 - (514,386)

(219,380) - 145,493 - (73,887) Cost and operating

expenses (10,395,826) 87,300 580,813 - (9,727,713)

(13,805,233) 152,223 1,408,232 - (12,244,778)

(1,982,997) 21,866 202,279 - (1,758,852) Income from

operations 3,266,292 87,300 580,813 - 3,934,405

3,554,699 152,223 1,408,232 - 5,115,154

510,602 21,866 202,279 - 734,747 Net income attributable

to Momo Inc. 2,815,775 87,300 580,813 (21,823) 3,462,065

2,970,890 152,223 1,408,232 (38,056) 4,493,289

426,743 21,866 202,279 (5,466) 645,422































(ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition. There is no tax impact related to share-based compensation.













Momo Inc. Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended December 31, 2019

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 3,383,477

-

-

3,383,477

486,006 Value-added service 819,325

369,789

-

1,189,114

170,806 Mobile marketing 92,991

-

-

92,991

13,357 Mobile games 14,418

-

-

14,418

2,071 Other services 7,111

-

787

7,898

1,134 Total net revenues 4,317,322

369,789

787

4,687,898

673,374 Cost and expenses (iii):

















Cost of revenues (2,222,912)

(127,748)

(649)

(2,351,309)

(337,744) Research and development (205,793)

(86,395)

-

(292,188)

(41,970) Sales and marketing (379,940)

(345,089)

-

(725,029)

(104,144) General and administrative (192,789)

(13,275)

(6,539)

(212,603)

(30,539) Total cost and expenses (3,001,434)

(572,507)

(7,188)

(3,581,129)

(514,397) Other operating income 142,613

-

33

142,646

20,490 Income (loss) from operations 1,458,501

(202,718)

(6,368)

1,249,415

179,467 Interest income 105,947

2,197

61

108,205

15,543 Interest expense (20,190)

-

-

(20,190)

(2,900) Income (loss) before income tax

and share of income on equity

method investments 1,544,258

(200,521)

(6,307)

1,337,430

192,110 Income tax (expenses) benefits (265,981)

12,277

-

(253,704)

(36,442) Income (loss) before share of

income on equity method

investments 1,278,277

(188,244)

(6,307)

1,083,726

155,668 Share of loss on equity method

investments (31,406)

-

-

(31,406)

(4,511) Net income (loss) 1,246,871

(188,244)

(6,307)

1,052,320

151,157



















(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

























Three months

ended December 31, 2019

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 6,000

1,601

-

7,601

1,092 Research and development 26,980

18,475

-

45,455

6,529 Sales and marketing 45,971

7,495

-

53,466

7,680 General and administrative 56,467

1,384

3,085

60,936

8,753 Total cost and expenses 135,418

28,955

3,085

167,458

24,054

Momo Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





















Three months

ended December 31, 2019

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating income (loss) 1,458,501

(202,718)

(6,368)

1,249,415

179,467 Share-based compensation 135,418

28,955

3,085

167,458

24,054 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions -

38,806

-

38,806

5,574 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 1,593,919

(134,957)

(3,283)

1,455,679

209,095



















Net income (loss) 1,246,871

(188,244)

(6,307)

1,052,320

151,157 Share-based compensation 135,418

28,955

3,085

167,458

24,054 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions -

38,806

-

38,806

5,574 Tax impacts -

(9,701)

-

(9,701)

(1,394) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 1,382,289

(130,184)

(3,222)

1,248,883

179,391

Momo Inc. Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended December 31, 2018

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$[2] Net revenues:

















Live video service 2,959,222

-

-

2,959,222

430,401 Value-added service 499,446

222,968

-

722,414

105,071 Mobile marketing 122,143

-

-

122,143

17,765 Mobile games 25,502

-

-

25,502

3,709 Other services 2,970

-

11,665

14,635

2,128 Total net revenues 3,609,283

222,968

11,665

3,843,916

559,074 Cost and expenses (iv):

















Cost of revenues (1,960,632)

(82,758)

(55,875)

(2,099,265)

(305,325) Research and development (202,486)

(41,013)

-

(243,499)

(35,415) Sales and marketing (363,798)

(251,286)

(3,184)

(618,268)

(89,923) General and administrative (130,062)

(67,935)

(36,703)

(234,700)

(34,136) Total cost and expenses (2,656,978)

(442,992)

(95,762)

(3,195,732)

(464,799) Other operating income 140,269

85

1,066

141,420

20,569 Income (loss) from operations 1,092,574

(219,939)

(83,031)

789,604

114,844 Interest income 85,694

4,049

23

89,766

13,056 Interest expense (19,646)

-

-

(19,646)

(2,857) Impairment loss on long-term investments (43,200)

-

-

(43,200)

(6,283) Income (loss) before income tax and share

of income on equity method investments 1,115,422

(215,890)

(83,008)

816,524

118,760 Income tax (expenses) benefits (188,117)

9,522

(4,743)

(183,338)

(26,665) Income (loss) before share of income on

equity method investments 927,305

(206,368)

(87,751)

633,186

92,095 Share of income on equity method investments 13,221

-

-

13,221

1,923 Net income (loss) 940,526

(206,368)

(87,751)

646,407

94,018



















(ii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:























Three months

ended December 31, 2018

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 4,126

1,372

-

5,498

800 Research and development 24,067

23,148

-

47,215

6,867 Sales and marketing 37,718

5,989

-

43,707

6,357 General and administrative 42,271

58,756

566

101,593

14,776 Total cost and expenses 108,182

89,265

566

198,013

28,800



























































[2] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.8755 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for

December 31, 2018 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Momo Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





















Three months

ended December 31, 2018

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating income (loss) 1,092,574

(219,939)

(83,031)

789,604

114,844 Share-based compensation 108,182

89,265

566

198,013

28,800 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions -

38,089

-

38,089

5,539 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 1,200,756

(92,585)

(82,465)

1,025,706

149,183



















Net income (loss) 940,526

(206,368)

(87,751)

646,407

94,018 Share-based compensation 108,182

89,265

566

198,013

28,800 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions -

38,089

-

38,089

5,539 Tax impacts -

(9,522)

-

(9,522)

(1,385) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 1,048,708

(88,536)

(87,185)

872,987

126,972

Momo Inc. Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Year ended December 31, 2019

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 12,448,131

-

-

12,448,131

1,788,062 Value-added service 2,846,057

1,259,906

-

4,105,963

589,785 Mobile marketing 331,822

-

-

331,822

47,663 Mobile games 92,451

-

-

92,451

13,280 Other services 22,354

-

14,368

36,722

5,275 Total net revenues 15,740,815

1,259,906

14,368

17,015,089

2,444,065 Cost and expenses (v):

















Cost of revenues (8,065,300)

(415,688)

(11,108)

(8,492,096)

(1,219,813) Research and development (797,471)

(297,560)

-

(1,095,031)

(157,291) Sales and marketing (1,521,511)

(1,162,912)

(6,401)

(2,690,824)

(386,513) General and administrative (641,269)

(851,099)

(34,914)

(1,527,282)

(219,380) Total cost and expenses (11,025,551)

(2,727,259)

(52,423)

(13,805,233)

(1,982,997) Other operating income 323,444

-

21,399

344,843

49,534 Income (loss) from operations 5,038,708

(1,467,353)

(16,656)

3,554,699

510,602 Interest income 396,672

10,706

164

407,542

58,540 Interest expense (78,611)

-

-

(78,611)

(11,292) Impairment loss on long-term

investments (15,711)

-

-

(15,711)

(2,257) Income (loss) before income tax

and share of income on equity

method investments 5,341,058

(1,456,647)

(16,492)

3,867,919

555,593 Income tax (expenses) benefits (917,265)

33,464

-

(883,801)

(126,950) Income (loss) before share of

income on equity method

investments 4,423,793

(1,423,183)

(16,492)

2,984,118

428,643 Share of income on equity method

investments (23,350)

-

-

(23,350)

(3,354) Net income (loss) 4,400,443

(1,423,183)

(16,492)

2,960,768

425,289



















(vi) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:



Year

ended December 31, 2019

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 20,393

3,579

-

23,972

3,443 Research and development 103,655

71,398

-

175,053

25,145 Sales and marketing 175,657

20,654

-

196,311

28,198 General and administrative 207,053

795,033

10,810

1,012,896

145,493 Total cost and expenses 506,758

890,664

10,810

1,408,232

202,279

Momo Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Year

ended December 31, 2019

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating income (loss) 5,038,708

(1,467,353)

(16,656)

3,554,699

510,602 Share-based compensation 506,758

890,664

10,810

1,408,232

202,279 Amortization of intangible assets

from business acquisitions -

152,223

-

152,223

21,866 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 5,545,466

(424,466)

(5,846)

5,115,154

734,747



















Net income (loss) 4,400,443

(1,423,183)

(16,492)

2,960,768

425,289 Share-based compensation 506,758

890,664

10,810

1,408,232

202,279 Amortization of intangible assets

from business acquisitions -

152,223

-

152,223

21,866 Tax impacts -

(38,056)

-

(38,056)

(5,466) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 4,907,201

(418,352)

(5,682)

4,483,167

643,968

Momo Inc. Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Year

ended December 31, 2018

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 10,709,491

-

-

10,709,491

1,557,631 Value-added service 1,465,152

417,998

-

1,883,150

273,893 Mobile marketing 500,321

-

-

500,321

72,769 Mobile games 130,392

-

-

130,392

18,965 Other services 7,065

-

178,002

185,067

26,916 Total net revenues 12,812,421

417,998

178,002

13,408,421

1,950,174 Cost and expenses (vi):

















Cost of revenues (6,572,954)

(174,858)

(435,085)

(7,182,897)

(1,044,709) Research and development (614,064)

(146,580)

-

(760,644)

(110,631) Sales and marketing (1,269,493)

(520,161)

(22,608)

(1,812,262)

(263,583) General and administrative (472,057)

(121,887)

(46,079)

(640,023)

(93,087) Total cost and expenses (8,928,568)

(963,486)

(503,772)

(10,395,826)

(1,512,010) Other operating income 252,458

173

1,066

253,697

36,899 Income (loss) from operations 4,136,311

(545,315)

(324,704)

3,266,292

475,063 Interest income 268,583

4,285

78

272,946

39,698 Interest expense (56,503)

-

-

(56,503)

(8,218) Impairment loss on long-term investments (43,200)

-

-

(43,200)

(6,283) Income (loss) before income tax and share

of income on equity method investments 4,305,191

(541,030)

(324,626)

3,439,535

500,260 Income tax (expenses) benefits (716,729)

21,824

(4,743)

(699,648)

(101,760) Income (loss) before share of income on

equity method investments 3,588,462

(519,206)

(329,369)

2,739,887

398,500 Share of income on equity method

investments 48,660

-

-

48,660

7,077 Net income (loss) 3,637,122

(519,206)

(329,369)

2,788,547

405,577



















(vi) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:



Year

ended December 31, 2018

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 16,240

5,421

-

21,661

3,150 Research and development 89,811

62,995

-

152,806

22,225 Sales and marketing 129,004

13,923

-

142,927

20,788 General and administrative 163,440

99,413

566

263,419

38,313 Total cost and expenses 398,495

181,752

566

580,813

84,476

Momo Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





















Year

endedDecember 31, 2018

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating income (loss) 4,136,311

(545,315)

(324,704)

3,266,292

475,063 Share-based compensation 398,495

181,752

566

580,813

84,476 Amortization of intangible assets

from business acquisitions -

87,300

-

87,300

12,698 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 4,534,806

(276,263)

(324,138)

3,934,405

572,237



















Net income (loss) 3,637,122

(519,206)

(329,369)

2,788,547

405,577 Share-based compensation 398,495

181,752

566

580,813

84,476 Amortization of intangible assets

from business acquisitions -

87,300

-

87,300

12,698 Tax impacts -

(21,823)

-

(21,823)

(3,174) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 4,035,617

(271,977)

(328,803)

3,434,837

499,577

