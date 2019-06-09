09.06.2019 13:32:00

Mon Ethos Pro Bodybuilder Suraqah Shabazz wins at 2019 IFBB NorCal Championships

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 9, 2019  /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Ethos Pro Bodybuilder Suraqah Shabazz, who recently signed with athlete management firm Mon Ethos Pro, flew in to Sacramento to compete at the 2019 IFBB NorCal Championships, where he emerged victorious in competition. According to Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker, "Suraqah stepped on stage in the best shape I have ever seen him, and there was no doubt that he was going to emerge victorious."

Mon Ethos Pro Bodybuilder Suraqah Shabazz

The contest is held in Sacramento each summer and is one of the biggest national bodybuilding events in the United States. Hosted by Spectrum Fitness Productions, the event attracts athletes from all over the world on their path to compete at Olympia later on in the year.

Mon Ethos Pro is an athlete and talent consulting company that represents some of the top athletes competing in sport today.

Media & Agent Contact:
Mon Ethos Pro
Phone: 888-575-2664
Email: press@monethos.com

Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker (PRNewsfoto/Mon Ethos Pro)

(PRNewsfoto/Mon Ethos Pro)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mon-ethos-pro-bodybuilder-suraqah-shabazz-wins-at-2019-ifbb-norcal-championships-300864234.html

SOURCE Mon Ethos Pro

