Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous, promoting exchanges between innovation players and professionals

MONACO, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promoting sustainable solutions for the Luxury Yachting sector and boats over 24m. It is the aim of the first Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous. The event will take place on the 23rd & 24th March 2023, following the success of the first two editions of the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous (next one 24-25 September 2023). Marina experts M3 (Monaco Marina Management) have now broadened their horizons focusing on getting yachting industry players (+24m boats) together with innovation players to drive a collective response to climate challenges. The Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous, organised during the Monaco Ocean Week under the aegis of the ‘Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting’ approach, is supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Credit Suisse and the expertise of innovation for a sustainable economy specialists, Blumorpho.



With the aim of promoting exchanges in the run up to the event, the Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous offers startups, scaleups and innovation companies the opportunity to meet online to gain a better understanding of all aspects relating to a yacht’s life cycle from R&D to its usage, maintenance and dismantling. This first edition gathers an ecosystem of all those involved who by working together will help fast-track use of innovative technologies to progress the goal of a future where sustainability, carbon neutrality and respect for biodiversity take centre stage. To this end, then, designers, owners, captains and shipyards join investors, startups, scaleups and innovation-focused companies to act together. Those selected are referenced in an E-Catalogue with short presentations on their new solutions applicable to yachts. The ultimate aim of the process is to present a Smart Innovative Yacht Award on Friday 24th March for the most intelligent and eco-responsible solution in three categories (startups, scaleups and companies).

Speaking in turn Marc Hervás, Sustainability Coordinator at MB92 Group, world leader for superyacht refits, repairs and maintenance committed to sustainability, and new technologies for yachting consultant, Laurent Pérignon, these first discussions helped pinpoint the yachting sector’s needs. "Our fleet can be improved in many areas like water treatment, energy efficiency and propulsion systems” says Marc Hervás. "All eyes are on the sector and we have to be proactive and lead change. Companies that want to engage should work on a sustainable development strategy. This should include scope for the creation of partnerships and alliances as they are key to progression towards sustainability.” Every year, more than 500 yachts over 24m are built and as many sold on the second-hand market.

In the current energy context, decarbonisation is only possible if investment decisions are motivated by an environmental conscience shared by all, hence the need to act together. Paris Baloumis, Marketing Director at shipyard Oceanco and Wim Verhoeff, its Project Manager Fleet Support, where the ambition is to develop and support the world’s most advanced and inspiring motor and sailing yachts, were among the speakers. "All owners want to make the right choice when it comes to sustainability. The only question is how far customers want to push the innovation envelope. Some like proven technologies, others want to drive the whole industry forward and try technologies that are still untested or unavailable. Either way, owners are now talking about sustainability and so are their children”.

