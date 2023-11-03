|
03.11.2023 19:51:01
Monarch Mining stock plunges as Quebec fund may seize Beaufor mine
Monarch Mining’s (TSX: GBAR) share price was cut by two-thirds on Friday after Investissement Québec (IQ), one of its creditors, served the company with a prior notice of exercise of a hypothecary right.In a press release, the Quebec-based gold junior stated that the loans from IQ are secured by a hypothec encumbering all its present and future, tangible and intangible assets, movable and immovable. In response to the filling of this notice, Monarch said it is currently assessing a range of options.The company’s primary asset is the past-producing Beaufor mine located approximately 20 km northeast of the town of Val-d’Or. Over the last 30 years, it has produced more than 1 million oz. of gold. The operation is currently on care and maintenance.Other assets include the McKenzie Break and Swanson properties, all located near Monarch’s wholly owned Beacon mill, with a design capacity of 750 tonnes per day. The mill is also under care and maintenance.In total, Monarch owns approximately 143 km2 of mining assets in the Abitibi mining camp, hosting a combined measured and indicated gold resource of 478,982 oz. and inferred resource of 383,393 oz.Earlier this year, the company sold its 100% interest in the Croinor gold property to Probe Gold (TSX: PRB) for C$4.5 million in cash and share compensation. That project had a measured and indicated resource of 187,900 oz. at 6.47 g/t and inferred mineral resource of 39,800 oz. at 6.19 g/t.The stock traded at C$0.005 apiece by 2:30 p.m. EDT, after opening the session at C$0.015. Its market capitalization fell to C$1.2 million ($880,000). For the year, Monarch’s shares were down by 92.9%.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
