Moncler Aktie
WKN DE: A1W66W / ISIN: IT0004965148
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21.04.2026 20:24:52
Moncler Q1 Revenue Rises 12% On Strong Growth Across Brands And Regions
(RTTNews) - Moncler S.p.A. (MONRF) on Tuesday, has reported its first quarter of 2026 revenues, which came in at 880.6 million euros.
Specifically, Moncler brand sales hit 766.5 million euros, while Stone Island added another 114.1 million euros, with both benefiting from strong direct-to-consumer sales.
The biggest boosts came from Asia, where Moncler saw a 22 percent increase, driven particularly by high demand in China and Korea. The Americas also showed some positive numbers, but Europe didn't do as well due to lower tourism rates.
The direct-to-consumer sales channel was a standout, growing by 14 percent for Moncler and 17 percent for Stone Island.
MONRF is currently trading at $62.50, down $1.50 or 2.34 percent on the OTC Markets.
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