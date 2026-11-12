Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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12.11.2026 05:28:42
monday.com vs. Palantir Technologies: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Deciding between high-growth software companies requires balancing platform versatility against specialized artificial intelligence depth. Both monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) offer distinct paths for investors looking to capitalize on software innovation.
monday.com operates as a flexible cloud-based system used for work management and project tracking across diverse industries. Palantir focuses on complex data integration and analytics for government and large enterprise clients. While both stocks benefit from broader digital transformation, they cater to different market segments and carry unique financial profiles.
As a prominent name among tech stocks, the company offers a customizable platform that helps teams manage workflows and business processes. It has successfully expanded its reach into customer relationship management and development tools, serving nearly 250,000 customers globally. The platform is designed to be low-code, allowing users without deep technical expertise to build their own software applications to meet specific business needs.
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Nachrichten zu Palantir
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11.11.26
|Helsing unveils European rival to Palantir military targeting system (Financial Times)
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10.11.26
|dailyAktien: Palantir Technologies – Weiterer Spielraum nach oben (NewsTool)
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10.11.26
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09.11.26
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09.11.26
|Palantir alumni launch plan to ‘wake sleeping giants’ of European defence (Financial Times)
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03.11.26
|Palantir-Aktie dennoch in Rot: KI-Spezialist steigert Umsatz und Gewinn (finanzen.at)
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|MÄRKTE USA/Etwas fester - Apple und Palantir nach Zahlen schwach (Dow Jones)
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03.11.26
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Palantir
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|-0,27%