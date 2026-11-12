Palantir Aktie

Palantir ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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12.11.2026 05:28:42

monday.com vs. Palantir Technologies: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

Deciding between high-growth software companies requires balancing platform versatility against specialized artificial intelligence depth. Both monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) offer distinct paths for investors looking to capitalize on software innovation.

monday.com operates as a flexible cloud-based system used for work management and project tracking across diverse industries. Palantir focuses on complex data integration and analytics for government and large enterprise clients. While both stocks benefit from broader digital transformation, they cater to different market segments and carry unique financial profiles.

As a prominent name among tech stocks, the company offers a customizable platform that helps teams manage workflows and business processes. It has successfully expanded its reach into customer relationship management and development tools, serving nearly 250,000 customers globally. The platform is designed to be low-code, allowing users without deep technical expertise to build their own software applications to meet specific business needs.

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