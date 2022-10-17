|
17.10.2022 15:36:00
Monday's 2 Big Stock Winners Are Pointing to a Rebound
The stock market has been struggling all year, and investors have done their best to remain patient while waiting for a rebound. Despite having faced numerous head-fakes recently, markets made another attempt to start the week on a positive note. In the premarket session before regular trading began, futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up roughly 1%.Mondays often bring big moves for individual stocks, as news from the weekend makes investors more or less excited about the prospects for fundamental businesses. A couple of companies were in the spotlight this Monday, leading to big gains in share prices for Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) and Archaea Energy (NYSE: LFG). Below, you'll learn everything you need to know about what's prompting these gains and whether there could be more ahead.Shares of Splunk were up nearly 10% in premarket trading early Monday morning. Like many companies in the technology space, the data management specialist has seen its stock struggle over the past year. However, it appears that a well-known institutional investor wants to do something to turn Splunk around -- and that investor is putting its money where its mouth is.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!