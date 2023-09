Mondee To Repurchase Up To $30 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) said that its board has approved an inaugural share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $30 million of its outstanding shares of common stock, effective immediately.

Established in 2011, Mondee is a travel technology company and a modern travel marketplace with its headquarters based in Austin, Texas. The company operates 17 offices across the United States and Canada and has core operations in India, Thailand, and Greece.