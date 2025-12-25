Mondelez Aktie
WKN DE: A1J4U0 / ISIN: US6092071058
|
25.12.2025 10:06:54
Mondelez Global Issues Voluntary Recall Of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie
(RTTNews) - Mondelez Global announced a voluntary recall in the United States of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie due to an incorrect mixing process that resulted in the formation of small corn starch clumps in the product. The clump could constitute a choking hazard, the company noted. The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The recall is limited exclusively to 2 SKUs of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie products, available at a limited number of retail stores nationwide.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mondelezmehr Nachrichten
|
18.12.25
|S&P 500-Titel Mondelez-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Mondelez von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.25
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
11.12.25
|S&P 500-Wert Mondelez-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Mondelez von vor 3 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
04.12.25