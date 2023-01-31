Mondelez International, Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q4, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $584 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $1.00 billion, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $8.70 billion from $7.66 billion last year.

Mondelez International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $584 Mln. vs. $1.00 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $8.70 Bln vs. $7.66 Bln last year.