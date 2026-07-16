Mondelez Aktie
WKN DE: A1J4U0 / ISIN: US6092071058
|
16.07.2026 20:30:00
Mondelez Is 17% Below Its 52-Week High. Here's Why Income Investors Should Buy the Dip.
Corrections, or declines of 10% to 20% from recent highs, are normal and can occur for a variety of reasons. To the latter point, investors considering individual stocks need to assess why a particular name is in the correction "penalty box."Inevitably, some corrections signal more bearishness to come, but there are examples of stocks pulling back from their 52-week highs, offering investors potentially compelling opportunities to get involved. Snack giant Mondelez (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is in the latter category.Shares of the Ritz maker, which yield 3.3%, reside 17.4% below the 52-week high as of Tuesday, July 14. That's close to a bear market (a decline of 20% or more), but there are reasons to believe this consumer staples stock can get its groove back.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mondelez
|
16.07.26
|S&P 500-Titel Mondelez-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Mondelez von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.26
|S&P 500-Titel Mondelez-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Mondelez von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
06.07.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Montagshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
06.07.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 fester (finanzen.at)
|
02.07.26
|S&P 500-Papier Mondelez-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Mondelez von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
30.06.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
30.06.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
25.06.26
|S&P 500-Titel Mondelez-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Mondelez von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)