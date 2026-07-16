Mondelez Aktie

Mondelez für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J4U0 / ISIN: US6092071058

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16.07.2026 20:30:00

Mondelez Is 17% Below Its 52-Week High. Here's Why Income Investors Should Buy the Dip.

Corrections, or declines of 10% to 20% from recent highs, are normal and can occur for a variety of reasons. To the latter point, investors considering individual stocks need to assess why a particular name is in the correction "penalty box."Inevitably, some corrections signal more bearishness to come, but there are examples of stocks pulling back from their 52-week highs, offering investors potentially compelling opportunities to get involved. Snack giant Mondelez (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is in the latter category.Shares of the Ritz maker, which yield 3.3%, reside 17.4% below the 52-week high as of Tuesday, July 14. That's close to a bear market (a decline of 20% or more), but there are reasons to believe this consumer staples stock can get its groove back.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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