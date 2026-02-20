Invesco Aktie
WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088
|
20.02.2026 13:59:36
Moneco Advisors Buys $18 Million of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
Moneco Advisors bought more shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) , as disclosed in its fourth-quarter SEC filing.According to a Feb. 4, 2026, SEC filing, Moneco Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 879,651 shares. The transaction increased the position’s value by roughly $18 million from the previous quarter. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $19.1 million, reflecting the combined effect of share additions and price changes.Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) offers targeted exposure to investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2032, enabling investors to align portfolio duration with specific investment horizons. The fund's defined maturity structure provides a predictable cash flow profile and can be used for laddering strategies or liability matching. By tracking a transparent index and maintaining a disciplined allocation to high-quality bonds, BSCW delivers a blend of income and principal preservation for investors seeking fixed-income solutions with a known end date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
