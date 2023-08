"Money and Power" -- Should Disney Investors Be Concerned About Disney Heiress' Comments on CEO Iger?

In recent years, Abigail Disney has become a vocal critic of the company that bears her last name. The Disney family heiress has made company management and missteps in the business a focal point. She hasn't been shy about expressing her views as a social activist railing against overpaid CEOs and supporting worker compensation.Criticism of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has been fueled by a lack of blockbuster movies, continued losses in its streaming business, and a culture feud with Florida governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis. Most recently, Abigail Disney called out CEO Bob Iger in an interview with Fortune, saying, "I think money and power have hijacked his sensibilities." She thinks Iger has lost touch and is negatively affecting the company's execution. Is she right?Judging by Disney's stock performance, the company does appear to have lost its way. Disney shares have lost 33.3% and 23.5% over the last three- and five-year periods, respectively. The stock is also down by about 12% since Bob Iger returned last November for his second stint as CEO. That compares to a gain of 12% for the S&P 500 index in that time.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel