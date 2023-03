Money coaches: the mentors who focus on financial health, not wealth

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

A new breed of ‘personal trainer’ has a more user-friendly, holistic approach to how you spendDharmesh Patel was sceptical about how much he would get out of sessions with a money coach.“I thought it might just be about budgeting – how to manage the pot that I’ve got – but it was much more holistic: less about trying to grow your personal wealth and more about thinking about your financial health and wellbeing.” The 31-year-old from east London is now a convert: “I couldn’t recommend coaching enough.” Continue reading...