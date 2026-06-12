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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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12.06.2026 22:31:00
Money Is Quietly Rotating Out of the AI Trade. These 3 Unexpected Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs.
It has been a rough stretch for the market's artificial intelligence (AI) favorites. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped more than 4% last Friday -- its biggest single-day decline since April 2025 -- led by a steep sell-off in chip stocks. And the index fell nearly 2% more on Wednesday. Yet that same day, even as the S&P 500 slid 1.6%, 22 of its stocks hit new 52-week highs -- and 11 of them reached all-time highs. Three of those record-setters stand out: off-price retailer The TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX), beverage giant Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and energy drink specialist Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST). TJX's record reaches back to its initial public offering in 1987, Coca-Cola's to its 1919 listing, and Monster's to its days as Hansen Natural (before it changed its name to Monster Beverage in 2012). And as of this writing, Coca-Cola and TJX have pushed to fresh highs again in Thursday's session. Notably, the small-cap Russell 2000 index has also outperformed the Nasdaq on the pullback's worst days.Here's a closer look at what's working at each company -- and what their new highs may say about where money is moving.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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