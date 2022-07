Money Pours Into Green Initiatives as Heatmaps Turn Red

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a scary week, to say the least, when it comes to climate. Specifically, the growing frequency and strength of heat waves all over the world are plaguing entire populations.Spain and France were hit with record heat waves and blazing wildfires. The UK had its first ever day of temperatures over 40° Celcius (104 F). In the US, 100 million people are under excessive heat warnings or heat advisories, according to the Weather Prediction Center. China, too, has been issuing rare "red" alerts in cities throughout the Yangtze River Basin, home to a third of the country's population. As thermometers tilt up, so did several major green announcements on Wednesday.Continue reading