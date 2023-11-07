|
07.11.2023 18:00:12
Money Talks: The NCAA's NIL Era is Already Evolving
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.College basketball returns Monday, and players across the country will be lacing up for the love of the game -- and a little bit more. This is the third school year of collegiate athletics' NIL era, which granted student-athletes the right to financially benefit from their Name, Image, and Likeness, after generations of being unpaid amateurs while the NCAA system they played in morphed into a multibillion-dollar enterprise.And the money has been pouring in. Last year, athletes made nearly $1.2 billion in deals, according to a study by NIL marketplace tracker Opendorse, an increase of about 11% from the year before. Keep in mind that's compared with goose eggs pre-NIL.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
