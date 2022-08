MoneyGram Promotes Brian Johnson To Succeed Larry Angelilli As CFO

(RTTNews) - MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) announced Thursday that Brian Johnson, who currently serves as Head of Corporate Finance and Global Treasurer, has been named Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2022.

Johnson succeeds Larry Angelilli, who has been appointed Executive Vice Chairman of MoneyGram, effective on the same date. In this role, Angelilli will help ensure an orderly transition of the CFO role and assist on external relations and other strategic matters.

Johnson was appointed Head of Corporate Finance and Global Treasurer in January 2021. He joined MoneyGram in July 2018 as Head of Corporate FP&A and M&A. Prior to joining MoneyGram, Johnson was a Managing Director at Commerce Street Capital.

Johnson's professional experience also includes tenures with Hudson Advisors/Lone Star Funds and Bear Stearns.

MoneyGram also announced that Anna Greenwald, who currently serves as Chief Readiness Officer, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. In addition to her existing responsibilities, Greenwald will also assume responsibility for the global IT organization.