MoneyGram to Suspend Services in Russia

We have been closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine with great concern for all those impacted. As the humanitarian crisis in the region continues to escalate, we are providing notice to our customers and agents of our decision to suspend services in Russia. We join many voices in expressing our hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to protect civilians across all impacted regions and will continue to assess the situation.

Our top priority remains the safety of our employees, agents, partners, and their families. We have been in close contact with our impacted colleagues to provide support during this difficult time. We have also increased our support for our partnership with Save the Children, which is actively engaged in relief efforts in the region. Last week, the MoneyGram Foundation approved an emergency grant directed towards the Ukrainian Relief Fund.

MoneyGram services remain available in Ukraine – both for individuals to receive funds in-person or digitally directly to their bank account. Every day we see more transactions sent to Ukraine and surrounding countries such as Poland as customers transfer money to their families who are increasingly in need during this crisis.

