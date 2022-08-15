MoneyLion and Zogo Team Up to Provide an Unparalleled Financial Education Experience

Partnership with MoneyLion is Zogo's Largest Fintech Platform Integration, Offering Financial Education to More Than Three Million Users

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyLion Inc. ("MoneyLion") (NYSE: ML), the go-to destination for personalized financial content, products and advice, and Zogo, a Gen Z-powered financial literacy company, announced their collaboration today that will provide enhanced financial education to over three million MoneyLion users. The partnership offers an essential blend of holistic and technological innovation that for many years has been left out of the banking and education industries. This is Zogo's largest integration with a Fintech platform since its conception in 2018.

The two digital-first companies are teaming up to create crucial content and a seamless experience for users via a co-branded design effort of modules. MoneyLion customers can now easily access Zogo's bite-sized education modules within the MoneyLion app's "Today Feed" content. The Today Feed is a key element on MoneyLion that brings together the power of community, data, knowledge and expertise to help educate and empower customers to find the best products and offers for them. Consumers will be able to make more informed, responsible financial decisions based on the education they receive every day. Skills users can learn from Zogo include, but not limited to: investing, saving, budgeting, credit scores, applying for loans, entrepreneurship, etc. With the implementation of Zogo, MoneyLion is changing the conversation around money, making it a positive one and reaching customers where they are by providing an essential and engaging educational experience.

"At MoneyLion, we think about our customers each day and want to provide them with the tools and know-how to become money savvy in a way that's approachable and fun," said Tim Hong, Chief Product Officer at MoneyLion. "Together with Zogo and through MoneyLion's data science and machine learning capabilities, each customer will receive a unique lineup of content and information, and the tools necessary to help them achieve their money goals, and at the same time, have the confidence to improve their financial health with a hyper-personalized in-app feed."

"Partnering with a premiere [neobank] such as MoneyLion is a pivotal step toward Zogo's goal to bolster investor education for consumers' prosperous financial futures," said Bolun Li, CEO at Zogo. "This is one of our biggest leaps in the Fintech space, driving us closer to our overall mission of reinventing financial education than ever before."

Shyam Pradheep, Zogo's Head of Operations adds, "It's been unbelievable to watch and be a part of Zogo's growth journey from our roots in dorm rooms and dining halls to now joining forces with a Fintech giant like MoneyLion. Our partnership unlocks opportunities for financial education and success for users across the country, and we can't wait to reach new heights together."

About Zogo

Created in 2018 in a dorm room at Duke University by three college students, Zogo has since flourished into an industry leader in financial education. Its award-winning suite of products offer bite-size modules and tangible incentives to make financial literacy education accessible, fun, and rewarding. Zogo partners with 200+ financial institutions in all 50 U.S. states to help them educate, engage, and empower the next generation of financial decision-makers. Zogo's engaging app has garnered nearly one million users and won numerous industry accolades, including "Best of Show" at Finovate Fall 2019 and the NACUSO 2019 Next Big Idea Competition. Bolun Li, Founder & CEO of Zogo, was named one of Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2021. Li recently appeared on NBC News Now and FOX 7 Austin to discuss the criticalness of financial literacy. Li's work has also been featured in Forbes , INSIDER , The Financial Brand , EdTech Digest , The Learning Counsel , and more.

Zogo is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

To learn more, visit zogo.com .

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a leading digital financial services and lifestyle content platform. MoneyLion's mission is to rewire the financial system to positively change the path of every hard-working American. MoneyLion uses its proprietary data advantage and technology to empower its customers. MoneyLion engages and educates its customers with daily, hyper-personalized money-related and money-adjacent content that is delivered through each customer's own content feed. MoneyLion provides its customers a full suite of financial and non-financial solutions, bundling its proprietary, low-cost financial products with products that are offered through its marketplace technology and network affiliate partners. MoneyLion also leverages its distinct data, technology, and network advantages to deliver leading embedded finance and marketplace solutions for enterprise customers. Since its founding in 2013, MoneyLion has empowered millions of Americans to take control of their finances and live their best financial life, every day.

MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Jersey City, Kuala Lumpur, Santa Monica and Sioux Falls.

For more information about the company, visit www.moneylion.com.

