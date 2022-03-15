|
15.03.2022 11:50:00
MoneyLion Is Down About 80% Since Going Public. Is Now the Time to Buy?
The consumer financial app MoneyLion (NYSE: ML) went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in September and has been underwater ever since. The company is now down about 80% from when it started trading independently.Since its fourth-quarter earnings report on March 10, the stock has dropped another 18% and now has a market cap of $435 million, a far cry from the $2.4 billion enterprise value it had when the SPAC deal was first announced. Is this beaten-down fintech stock a buy at these levels? Let's take a look.I would describe MoneyLion as sort of a hybrid between fintechs SoFi and Dave. The company offers many financial services including cash-management accounts; online investing and crypto capabilities; insurance; interest-free cash advances; and a number of lending capabilities, such as mortgages, student loans, personal loans, and credit cards. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!