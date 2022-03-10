MoneyLion Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results, Targeting Breakeven Adjusted EBITDA Exiting 2022

MoneyLion Inc. ("MoneyLion”) (NYSE: ML), an award-winning, data-driven, digital financial platform, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. MoneyLion will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET today. An earnings presentation and link to the webcast are available at investors.moneylion.com.

"With triple-digit revenue growth, Q4 was a strong finish to a breakout year for MoneyLion on many levels,” said Dee Choubey, co-founder and CEO of MoneyLion. "We reported record annual results, with net revenue of $171.1 million in 2021, up 115% year over year from $79.4 million in 2020 and strong growth in all of our key operating metrics, with triple digit increases in customers and originations in 2021. We finished the year with 3.3 million customers, up 129% year over year, $1.1 billion in originations, up 165% year over year, and a record 8.0 million total products used by our customers, up 79% versus the prior year.”

Financial Results Summary (1)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change GAAP Total revenues, net $ 55,562 $ 22,550 146 % $ 171,111 $ 79,411 115 % Gross profit 35,656 13,959 155 % 104,185 40,620 156 % Net loss (27,635 ) (30,434 ) — (164,875 ) (41,587 ) — Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue $ 54,000 $ 25,451 112 % $ 164,934 $ 76,053 117 % Adjusted Gross Profit 35,640 14,197 151 % 104,283 38,580 170 % Adjusted EBITDA (31,876 ) (13,166 ) — (67,197 ) (25,044 ) — Adjusted Net Loss (33,999 ) (14,097 ) — (75,768 ) (29,102 ) — (in millions) Key Operating Metrics Total Customers 3.3 1.4 129 % 3.3 1.4 129 % Total Originations $ 386 $ 155 149 % $ 1,086 $ 410 165 % Total Products 8.0 4.5 79 % 8.0 4.5 79 %

"In September, we successfully completed our public listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘ML’, providing us with a fortified balance sheet and the growth capital needed to execute our vision. We also announced two transformative acquisitions in the fourth quarter of this year. Our acquisition of creator network and content platform MALKA Media Group was completed in November, and our acquisition of Even Financial, the category-leading embedded finance marketplace, was completed last month,” continued Choubey.

"Looking ahead, MoneyLion is incredibly well positioned to deliver on our fintech 3.0 strategy. The combination of MoneyLion’s powerful, digital financial platform, Even’s embedded finance marketplace and infrastructure and MALKA’s creator network and content platform truly enables us to achieve the full potential of our mission: providing financial access and advice to all consumers,” said Choubey.

Financial Results *(1)

Total GAAP net revenue of $55.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $171.1 million for full year 2021 increased 146% and 115%, respectively, from the corresponding prior year periods. Adjusted Revenue of $54.0 million for the fourth quarter and $164.9 million for the full year were up 112% and 117%, respectively, from the prior year corresponding periods.

Gross profit of $35.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $104.2 million for full year 2021 increased 155% and 156%, respectively. Adjusted Gross Profit of $35.6 million for the fourth quarter and $104.3 million for the full year were up 151% and 170%, respectively, from the prior year corresponding periods.

MoneyLion recorded a GAAP net loss of $27.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $164.9 million for full year 2021, versus losses of $30.4 million and $41.6 million, respectively, from the prior year corresponding periods. Adjusted EBITDA was ($31.9) million for the fourth quarter and ($67.2) million for the full year 2021, versus ($13.2) million and ($25.0) million, respectively, from the prior year corresponding periods. Adjusted Net Loss was $34.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $75.8 million for full year 2021, when adjusted for the following non-operating costs:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net loss $ (27,635 ) $ (30,434 ) $ (164,875 ) $ (41,587 ) Add back: Change in fair value of warrant liability (14,656 ) 14,647 39,629 14,419 Change in fair value of subordinated convertible notes - 4,000 41,877 4,000 Change in fair value of contingent consideration from mergers and acquisitions 6,229 - 6,229 - Stock-based compensation 2,613 568 5,039 1,650 One-time transaction related expenses 2,266 50 10,409 50 Other one-time expenses 537 247 (1,358 ) 775 Less: Origination financing cost of capital (3,354 ) (3,174 ) (12,718 ) (8,409 ) Adjusted Net Loss $ (33,999 ) $ (14,097 ) $ (75,768 ) $ (29,102 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization expense 890 297 2,392 1,108 Interest expense related to corporate debt 1,232 634 6,179 2,950 Adjusted EBITDA $ (31,876 ) $ (13,166 ) $ (67,197 ) $ (25,044 )

Customer, Origination, and Product Growth

MoneyLion continued to add record numbers of customers, originations and products for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. Total Customers grew 129% to 3.3 million for the fourth quarter and full year. Total Products of 8.0 million was up 79%, compared to 4.5 million in 2020. Total Originations of $386 million for the fourth quarter and $1.1 billion for the full year 2021, were up 149% and 165%, respectively, compared to the same periods last year.

2022 Financial Guidance:

For the full year 2022, MoneyLion expects:

Adjusted Revenue of approximately $325 to $335 million

Adjusted Gross Profit margin of approximately 60% to 65%

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately ($50) to ($45) million

Targeting to exit 2022 with breakeven Adjusted EBITDA

For the first quarter of 2022, MoneyLion expects:

Adjusted Revenue of $60 to $65 million

Adjusted Gross Profit margin of 60% to 65%

Adjusted EBITDA of ($25) to ($20) million

(1) Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the definitions in the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures and the accompanying reconciliation below. * Based on information available to MoneyLion as of the date of this release and subject to the completion of its quarterly and annual financial closing procedures and review and completion of the year end audit by MoneyLion’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Financial Information; Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial information and data contained in this press release, such as Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA, have not been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP”). MoneyLion management uses these non-GAAP measures for various purposes, including as measures of performance and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting. MoneyLion believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide relevant and useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to MoneyLion’s results of operations. MoneyLion’s method of determining these non-GAAP measures may be different from other companies’ methods and, therefore, may not be comparable to those used by other companies and MoneyLion does not recommend the sole use of these non-GAAP measures to assess its financial performance. MoneyLion management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in MoneyLion’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. You should review MoneyLion’s financial statements, which are included in MoneyLion’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate MoneyLion’s business.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are set forth below. To the extent that forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are provided, they are presented on a non-GAAP basis without reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, which could be material based on historical adjustments. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Definitions

Adjusted Revenue: A non-GAAP measure, defined as total revenues, net plus amortization of loan origination costs less provision for loss on membership receivables and provision for loss on fees receivables, revenue derived from phased out products and non-operating income.

Adjusted Gross Profit: A non-GAAP measure, defined as gross profit less revenue derived from phased out products and non-operating income.

Adjusted EBITDA: A non-GAAP measure, defined as net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, interest expense related to corporate debt, change in fair value of warrants, change in fair value of subordinated convertible notes, change in fair value of contingent consideration from mergers and acquisitions, stock-based compensation, one-time transaction related expenses and other one-time expenses less origination financing cost of capital.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss): A non-GAAP measure, defined as net income (loss) plus change in fair value of warrants, change in fair value of subordinated convertible notes, change in fair value of contingent consideration from mergers and acquisitions, stock-based compensation, one-time transaction related expenses and other one-time expenses less origination financing cost of capital.

Total Originations: Defined as the dollar volume of the secured personal loans originated and Instacash advances funded within the stated period.

Total Customers: Defined as customers that have opened at least one account, including banking, membership subscription, secured personal loan, Instacash advance, managed investment account, cryptocurrency account or affiliate product.

Total Products: Defined as the total number of products that our Total Customers have opened including banking, membership subscription, secured personal loan, Instacash advance, managed investment account, cryptocurrency account, affiliate product, or signed up for our financial tracking services (with either credit tracking enabled or external linked accounts), whether or not the customer is still registered for the product.

MONEYLION, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Revenue Net interest income on finance receivables $ 7,002 $ 4,347 Membership subscription revenue 32,357 25,994 Affiliates income 10,900 2,234 Fee income 116,131 46,639 Other income 4,721 197 Total Revenues, net 171,111 79,411 Operating expenses Marketing 43,170 11,060 Provision for loss on receivables 60,749 21,294 Other direct costs 8,864 4,336 Interest expense 7,251 2,950 Personnel expenses 45,878 24,200 Underwriting expenses 8,253 6,242 Information technology expenses 7,488 7,041 Bank and payment processor fees 24,565 13,737 Change in fair value of warrant liability 39,629 14,419 Change in fair value of subordinated convertible notes 41,877 4,000 Change in fair value of contingent consideration from mergers and acquisitions 6,229 - Professional fees 19,847 8,396 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,392 1,108 Occupancy expense 997 1,233 Gain on foreign currency translation (431 ) (179 ) Other operating expenses 19,172 1,155 Total operating expenses 335,930 120,992 Net loss before income taxes (164,819 ) (41,581 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 56 6 Net loss $ (164,875 ) $ (41,587 )

MONEYLION, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Cash, including amounts held by variable interest entities (VIEs) of $0 and $390 $ 201,763 $ 19,406 Restricted cash 44,461 1,521 Receivables 153,741 68,794 Allowance for losses on receivables (22,323 ) (9,127 ) Receivables, net, including amounts held by VIEs of $0 and $52,264 131,418 59,667 Property and equipment, net 1,801 502 Intangible assets, net 25,124 9,275 Goodwill 52,541 21,565 Other assets 34,430 11,707 Total assets $ 491,538 $ 123,643 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, Redeemable Noncontrolling

Interests and Stockholders' Deficit Liabilities: Secured loans 43,591 24,395 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 63,453 20,968 Subordinated convertible notes, at fair value - 14,000 Related party loan - 5,000 Warrant liability 8,260 24,667 Other debt 143,000 3,207 Total liabilities 258,304 92,237 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable convertible preferred stock (Series A-1, A-2, A-3, B, B-2, C, C-1), $0.0001 par value; 0 and 7,471,198 shares authorized, 0 and 7,085,923 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; aggregate liquidation preference of $0 and $288,183 at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 - 288,183 Redeemable noncontrolling interests - 71,852 Stockholders' equity (deficit): Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 and 0 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, 231,452,448 and 230,482,448 issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2021 and 0 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 23 - Additional paid-in capital 708,175 - Accumulated deficit (465,264 ) (327,629 ) Treasury stock at cost, 970,000 and 44,924 shares at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (9,700 ) (1,000 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 233,234 (328,629 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 491,538 $ 123,643

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Total revenues, net $ 55,562 $ 22,550 $ 171,111 $ 79,411 Add back: Amortization of loan origination costs 1,461 530 2,500 1,894 Less: Provision for loss on receivables - membership receivables (966 ) 2,857 (3,170 ) - (1,856 ) Provision for loss on receivables - fees receivables (2,041 ) (724 ) (5,604 ) (1,356 ) Revenue derived from products that have been phased out (5 ) 240 114 (1,926 ) Non-operating income (11 ) (2 ) (17 ) (113 ) Adjusted Revenue $ 54,000 $ 25,451 $ 164,934 $ 76,053

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Total revenue, net $ 55,562 $ 22,550 $ 171,111 $ 79,411 Less: Cost of Sales Bank and payment processor fees (6,039 ) (4,750 ) (24,565 ) (13,737 ) Underwriting expenses (2,551 ) (1,689 ) (8,253 ) (6,242 ) Provision for loss on receivables - membership receivables (966 ) 2,857 (3,170 ) (1,856 ) Provision for loss on receivables - fees receivables (2,041 ) (724 ) (5,604 ) (1,356 ) IT expenses (1,859 ) (1,463 ) (6,352 ) (5,280 ) Professional fees (1,115 ) (716 ) (3,574 ) (2,753 ) Personnel expenses (1,030 ) (851 ) (3,836 ) (3,513 ) Other direct costs (1,881 ) (1,199 ) (8,864 ) (4,336 ) Other operating (income) expenses (2,423 ) (55 ) (2,708 ) 282 Gross profit $ 35,656 $ 13,959 $ 104,185 $ 40,620 Less: Revenue derived from products that have been phased out (5 ) 240 114 (1,926 ) Non-operating income (11 ) (2 ) (17 ) (113 ) Adjusted Gross Profit $ 35,640 $ 14,197 $ 104,283 $ 38,580

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net loss $ (27,635 ) $ (30,434 ) $ (164,875 ) $ (41,587 ) Add back: Change in fair value of warrant liability (14,656 ) 14,647 39,629 14,419 Change in fair value of subordinated convertible notes - 4,000 41,877 4,000 Change in fair value of contingent consideration from mergers and acquisitions 6,229 - 6,229 - Stock-based compensation 2,613 568 5,039 1,650 One-time transaction related expenses 2,266 50 10,409 50 Other one-time expenses 537 247 (1,358 ) 775 Less: Origination financing cost of capital (3,354 ) (3,174 ) (12,718 ) (8,409 ) Adjusted Net Loss $ (33,999 ) $ (14,097 ) $ (75,768 ) $ (29,102 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization expense 890 297 2,392 1,108 Interest expense related to corporate debt 1,232 634 6,179 2,950 Adjusted EBITDA $ (31,876 ) $ (13,166 ) $ (67,197 ) $ (25,044 )

