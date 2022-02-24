MoneyLion to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, March 10, 2022

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) ("MoneyLion”), the award-winning digital financial platform, announced today it will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 on Thursday, March 10, 2022. An earnings conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time the same day.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-502-7184

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8875

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and ask for the MoneyLion fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings call. An operator will register your name and organization.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available here and on MoneyLion’s Investors Relations website at investors.moneylion.com. Following the call, a replay of the webcast, as well as a transcript, will be available on the same website.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a mobile banking and financial membership platform that empowers people to take control of their finances. Since its launch in 2013, MoneyLion has engaged with millions of hard-working Americans and has earned its members’ trust by building a full-service digital platform to deliver mobile banking, lending, and investment solutions. From a single app, members can get a 360-degree snapshot of their finances and have access to personalized tools, content and offers designed to improve their financial lives. MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Sioux Falls and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. MoneyLion has achieved various awards of recognition including the 2020 Forbes FinTech 50, Aite Group Best Digital Wealth Management Multiproduct Offering, Finovate Award for Best Digital Bank 2019, Benzinga FinTech Awards winner for Innovation in Personal Finance 2019 and the Webby Awards 2019 People’s Voice Award.

For more information about the company, visit www.moneylion.com. For investor information and updates, visit www.moneylion.com/investors and follow @MoneyLionIR on Twitter.

