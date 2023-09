MongoDB adds generative AI features to boost developer productivity

After adding vector search to its NoSQL Atlas database-as-a-service (DBaaS) in June, MongoDB is adding new generative AI features to a few tools in order to further boost developer productivity.The new features have been added to MongoDB’s Relational Migrator, Compass, Atlas Charts tools, and its Documentation interface.In its Documentation interface, MongoDB is adding an AI-powered chatbot that will allow developers to ask questions and receive answers about MongoDB’s products and services, in addition to providing troubleshooting support during software development.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel