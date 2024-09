MongoDB Defies Doubters With Strong Q2 Performance

Database software expert MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) reported earnings on Thursday, and the results left analyst expectations far behind. The stock soared more than 18% higher shortly after Friday's opening bell.In most cases, that would be a simple story. Surprising financial strength leads to a triumphant stock jump. The end. But it's more complicated for MongoDB , whose big jump didn't come close to making up for recent drops.This uncomfortable situation raises a few questions:Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool