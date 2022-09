MongoDB Falls Despite a Beat and Raise. Time to Buy the Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As the bear market lingers, many technology stocks have fallen victim to fair-weather investors -- with some stock prices falling despite companies performing admirably. Many cloud-native stocks have been among the hardest hit, particularly those that aren't yet profitable or those with high valuations.Such is the case with MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB). The company's flagship product, Atlas, offers a fully hosted, multi-cloud, database-as-a-service (DBaaS) solution. MongoDB also offers a free-to-download version of its state-of-the-art product, which offers limited functionality for new or interested customers.When the company reported the results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter (ended July 31), its performance should have had investors dancing in the streets. Instead, Wall Street generated a collective shrug. Digging a little deeper reveals the one factor that may have given investors pause.