|
08.06.2022 12:00:00
MongoDB grows up
When I rejoined MongoDB in 2021, I got to hear all the old jokes rehashed. You know, about MongoDB being "web scale," about losing data, about only being eventually consistent, and so on. The web scale video is funny; the other statements have largely been wrong since the day they were written. For example, MongoDB has always been strongly consistent. The contentions that had some semblance of truth have become outdated with each MongoDB release. As Senior Developer Advocate Mark Smith notes, "Everything you know about MongoDB is wrong."
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
