Mongolian Chicken Nachos are Ready to Party at Pei Wei

Celebrity Chef at leading fast-casual Asian restaurant brings back Nachos for Cinco de Mayo

DALLAS, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Mongolian Chicken Nachos are back by popular demand at Pei Wei Asian Kitchen! This Celebrity Chef Jet Tila creation combines the delectable flavors of Pei Wei's Mongolian sauce with crispy wonton chips, house-ground chicken, Sriracha mayo, cilantro and scallions. Order this limited-time offer for only $6.95 through May 8th.

Mongolian Chicken Nachos are bringing back the party for Cinco de Mayo this year! Pei Wei fans will get another taste of the flavorful fusion of mouthwatering Asian flavors and distinctive Mexican flare that were so popular last year, they sold out in select locations. Whether it's for snacking or partying, Mongolian Chicken Nachos are sure to deliver the craveable flavors fans remember from when they were last on the menu in May of 2021!

"I wanted to combine all the fun and coolness of nachos with the savory and unmatched flavors at Pei Wei," said Tila. "The Mongolian sauce has such a rich and savory flavor, works really well with the crispy wonton chips and the flavors of the Sriracha mayo."

Guests can order Pei Wei's Mongolian Chicken Nachos in stores, online, or on the Pei Wei App. Order soon, these nachos will be saying "adios" on May 8th.

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is the second largest Chinese fast-casual restaurant chain in the US. Their delicious and innovative wok'd to order recipes are prepared with fresh ingredients and bold sauces. Pei Wei currently operates 118 locations in 16 states in the US and licenses nontraditional units in airports, food trucks and college campuses.

