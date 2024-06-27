|
27.06.2024 08:30:00
Monika Nachyla starts taking the position of a member of the Supervisory Council of Šiauliu Bankas AB
Šiauliu Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address Tilžes str. 149, 76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.
On 26 June 2024 Šiauliu Bankas AB received notification from the European Central Bank (ECB) that the Governing Council of the ECB has decided not to object to the appointment of Monika Nachyla as an independent member of the Supervisory Council of Šiauliu Bankas AB.
Monika Nachyla has been elected to the Supervisory Council of Šiauliu Bankas at the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 29 March 2024. The decision of the meeting stipulates that she will take up the duties of the member of the Supervisory Council only with the permission of the supervisory authority.
Monika Nachyla is considered to be an independent member of the Supervisory Council of Šiauliu Bankas AB as of 26 June 2024.
Additional information:
Oksana Balsiene
Head of HR
oksana.balsiene@sb.lt
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bank of Siauliai ABmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Bank of Siauliai ABmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bank of Siauliai AB
|0,58
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiterhin keine Richtungsentscheidung: ATX stabil -- DAX etwas höher -- Wall Street im Plus-- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit deutlichen Abgaben
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag wenig bewegt, der DAX hingegen etwas höher. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas fester. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Donnerstag hingegen auf rotem Terrain.