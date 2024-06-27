Monika Nachyla starts taking the position of a member of the Supervisory Council of Šiauliu Bankas AB

Šiauliu Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address Tilžes str. 149, 76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.



On 26 June 2024 Šiauliu Bankas AB received notification from the European Central Bank (ECB) that the Governing Council of the ECB has decided not to object to the appointment of Monika Nachyla as an independent member of the Supervisory Council of Šiauliu Bankas AB.

Monika Nachyla has been elected to the Supervisory Council of Šiauliu Bankas at the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 29 March 2024. The decision of the meeting stipulates that she will take up the duties of the member of the Supervisory Council only with the permission of the supervisory authority.

Monika Nachyla is considered to be an independent member of the Supervisory Council of Šiauliu Bankas AB as of 26 June 2024.

Additional information:

Oksana Balsiene

Head of HR

oksana.balsiene@sb.lt



