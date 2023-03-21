MonitorEDU Announces a New Campaign to Educate about Remote Proctoring

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MonitorEDU, a leading provider of remote proctoring solutions, has launched a new campaign to educate students, educators, and institutions about the five most important things to consider when implementing remote proctoring technology.

Remote proctoring has become increasingly prevalent in recent years, especially so during the COVID-19 pandemic, as more and more institutions are turning to online exams to accommodate remote learning. However, this shift towards remote proctoring has raised concerns about cheating, exam content theft, test completion rates, privacy, and human supervision.

The five most important things to consider about remote proctoring, as highlighted by MonitorEDU's campaign, are:

Cheating prevention: Remote proctoring technology should be designed to prevent and detect cheating, such as by using AI algorithms and facial recognition technology.

Exam content theft prevention: Remote proctoring technology should ensure the security of exam content, such as by using encryption and secure data storage.

Test completion rates: Remote proctoring technology should be user-friendly and easy to navigate, ensuring that students can complete their exams without technical difficulties or interruptions.

Privacy: Remote proctoring technology should prioritize the privacy rights of students, ensuring that their personal information is protected and that their data is stored securely.

Human supervision: While technology is a valuable tool in remote proctoring, it should not replace the importance of human supervision, such as by using live proctors or by having faculty review exam footage.

Through its new campaign, MonitorEDU hopes to provide valuable insights and best practices for institutions and individuals to ensure a fair, secure, and successful remote proctoring experience.

"Remote proctoring can be a valuable tool for institutions and students alike, but it's important to understand the challenges and best practices associated with it," said Don Kassner, CEO of MonitorEDU. "By educating about these five key areas, we hope to help institutions and students make the most of remote proctoring while also ensuring that it's done fairly, securely, and with the utmost respect for privacy and human supervision."

