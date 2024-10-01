|
01.10.2024 17:14:06
Monitoring UK bank accounts for benefits fraud would be ‘huge blow to privacy’
Exclusive: privacy and rights groups fear government may resurrect Tory plan for mass algorithmic surveillanceUK politics live – latest updatesMinisters have been warned not to resurrect Conservative plans to tackle welfare fraud by launching mass algorithmic surveillance of bank accounts.Disability rights, poverty, pensioner and privacy groups fear the government is poised to deliver a “snooper’s charter” by using automation and possibly artificial intelligence to crack down on benefit cheats and mistakes which cost £10bn a year. They fear it will mean a “huge blow for privacy in the UK”. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!