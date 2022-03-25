Monkey Kingdom Debuts Monkey Legends NFT Collection at Phillips Auction

HONG KONG, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Asia's most successful NFT projects, Monkey Kingdom, has announced its latest collection, "Monkey Legends", which will be auctioned by the esteemed Phillips auction house this week. Monkey Legends is a NFT collection of 10,000 3D avatars featuring traits and powers based on Sun Wukong, the legendary mythical figure from traditional folklore. Three of the pieces from the collection will be on offer as part of Phillips Intersect series taking place online March 24-31, 2022.

Designed to be Metaverse ready, MONKEY LEGENDS will feature fully customizable avatars that have the ability to wear branded outfits and other NFT accessories. The 3 MONKEY LEGENDS on offer at INTERSECT are among the rarest from the collection, and part of the 'Legendary' rarity rankings, which consist of a total 21 unique 1-of-1 NFTs. This evolution of Monkey Kingdom on the Ethereum blockchain will support whole new experiences and exclusive access into the Metaverse.

Another Web 3.0 milestone, this is the first time an Asian NFT collection will debut and reveal at an international auction platform. "This season's INTERSECT also presents 3 of the rarest Monkey Legends NFTs from Monkey Kingdom, one of Asia's most successful NFT collections." states Phillips' announcement of the series.

The auction can be viewed at: https://www.phillips.com/auctions/auction/HK090122

About Monkey Kingdom

Monkey Kingdom is the first Asia-based NFT project to successfully generate mainstream awareness. Launched on the Solana network on November 27, 2021, and traded on MagicEden.io, Monkey Kingdom is by far the most popular Asian NFT collection with a total trade volume of 90,000 SOL.

The highest transacted price of a Monkey Kingdom NFT was achieved at 660 SOL(USD$148,000), a record sale in December 2021.

Monkey Kingdom has already garnered the support of prominent celebrities, including Steve Aoki, Edison Chen, JJ Lin, Eric Chou, Sunny Wang, Ian Chan (from Hong Kong-based boyband Mirror) and Verbal (founder of prominent fashion brand AMBUSH).

The project's mission is to foster a sense of inclusivity within the NFT community while amplifying Asian voices and experiences worldwide within the web 3.0 ecosystem. Learn more at: https://monkeykingdom.io/

