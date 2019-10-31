Monkey Knife Fight and Los Angeles Chargers Team Up

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkey Knife Fight (MKF) has recently inked a new strategic partnership with the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers. As the Chargers' official DFS partner, Monkey Knife Fight will be featured in pre and post-game radio promotion, in-stadium branding and across the team's social media platforms. Additionally, Monkey Knife Fight will be leveraging team marks and insignia in external marketing campaigns.

Danny Tawiah, the Company's Chief Marketing Officer stated: "The Chargers are one of the most exciting franchises in the NFL. They have a passionate fan base that we're excited to introduce to the Monkey Knife Fight brand. We are looking forward to building a potent partnership that brings are two dynamic brands together."

Steve Ziff, Chief Marketing Officer of the Chargers, added: "Tapping into Monkey Knife Fight's energy and momentum was an exciting proposition. It's always fun to get in on the ground floor of an emerging company that's hungry to grow. As MKF continues its rise in the DFS space, we're looking forward to being right there with them."

In addition to the partnership between the two organizations, Chargers fans will benefit all season long with specially targeted contests and promotions including special first-time sign-up bonuses through Monkey Knife Fight.com. For Monkey Knife Fight, the news comes during a pivotal growth period where the brand's user base has recently exploded with the kick-off of the 2019 NFL season.

About Los Angeles Chargers

Now in their 60th season, the Chargers have continually stretched the imagination and given fans the most exciting show in football. Behind the dramatic games, unforgettable highlights, beloved players, groundbreaking performances and one of the best uniforms in the NFL lies an uncompromising drive for success – one rooted in toughness, resilience and old-fashioned hard work. A charter member of the American Football League, the franchise was established in Los Angeles in 1960 and called the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum home during its first year of existence. From 1961 to 2016, the team played in San Diego. Advancing to five of the first six AFL Championship games ever played, the Chargers claimed the 1963 title and later joined the National Football League when the two leagues merged in 1970. Since the merger, the Chargers have gone on to appear in Super Bowl XXIX and have captured an additional 10 division titles. The Chargers were purchased by construction leader and real estate developer Alex G. Spanos in 1984 and have been under the guidance of Spanos' eldest son Dean, the team's current Chairman of the Board, since 1994. Dean Spanos' sons – A.G. Spanos, President of Business Operations, and John Spanos, President of Football Operations – oversee the day-to-day operations of the franchise. The Chargers returned to Los Angeles in 2017 and play all home games at Dignity Health Sports Park while the team's new SoFi Stadium home, set to open in 2020, is constructed at Hollywood Park. For more information, call 1-877-CHARGERS or visit http://www.chargers.com.

About Monkey Knife Fight

Monkey Knife Fight (MKF) is the fastest-growing sports gaming platform in North America, while being the third largest Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform. MKF is a new style of legal mobile gaming - a democratized platform with a level playing field where you play against the house, not professionals. MKF launched in the Fall of 2018 with a dynamic slate of new daily sports contests for all NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, WNBA, PGA, soccer, and NASCAR events.

