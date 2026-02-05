Monolithic Power Systems Aktie

Monolithic Power Systems für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0DLC4 / ISIN: US6098391054

05.02.2026 22:24:12

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Announces Drop In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $170.13 million, or $3.46 per share. This compares with $1.44 billion, or $29.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $235.32 million or $4.79 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.8% to $751.15 million from $621.66 million last year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $170.13 Mln. vs. $1.44 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.46 vs. $29.88 last year. -Revenue: $751.15 Mln vs. $621.66 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 770.0 M To $ 790.0 M

