Monolithic Power Systems Receives 3rd Party ISO26262 Process Certification for Automotive Functional Safety

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, today announced the achievement of independent third-party certification of its ISO26262 Functional Safety Product Development Process. The ISO26262 international standard has become a core requirement to address the risks of failure in electrical and electronic systems as the automotive industry pursues increasingly autonomous, connected, and electrified cars.



The Functional Product Development Process ensures that applicable automotive products are able to help customers meet various Automotive Safety Integrity Level, or ASIL, requirements. The ISO26262 standard identifies four ASIL ratings, ranging from A to D. ASIL A represents the lowest degree of automotive hazard (ex. for brake lights), while ASIL D represents the highest degree of automotive hazard (ex. for autonomous drive compute). As electronic systems in vehicles become more sophisticated and critically or solely relied on to provide oversight and control, it is necessary that they are developed with the highest degree of rigor.

This third-party certification by the renowned experts at TUV-SUD ensures that MPS’s new line of functional safety automotive-grade products has been developed using a process that follows the guidelines stipulated by the ISO26262 standard, and is suitable for up to ASIL D.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. ("MPS”) is a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. MPS’s mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life. Founded in 1997 by the CEO Michael Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor design expertise, and innovative proprietary semiconductor process and system integration technologies. These combined advantages enable MPS to provide customers with reliable, compact and monolithic solutions that offer highly energy-efficient and cost-effective products, as well as providing a consistent return on investment to our stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

