|
28.03.2023 12:23:08
Monopar To Discontinue Phase 2b/3 VOICE Trial Along With Active Development Of Validive
(RTTNews) - Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) announced completion of a pre-specified interim analysis for its Validive Phase 2b/3 VOICE trial for the prevention of severe oral mucositis in patients undergoing chemoradiotherapy for oropharyngeal cancer. The trial did not meet the pre-defined threshold for efficacy of a 15% absolute difference in severe oral mucositis prevention between Validive and placebo. Monopar announced that it will be discontinuing the study along with the active development of Validive.
"We are now focused on re-deploying the financial and human resources previously dedicated to Validive in order to advance our Phase 1b camsirubicin clinical trial and our MNPR-101 radiopharmaceutical program partnered with NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes," said Chandler Robinson, Monopar's CEO.
Monopar said it has sufficient funds to support currently planned activities further beyond the first quarter of 2024.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Monopar Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Monopar Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Monopar Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|1,28
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiatische Aktienmärkte verbuchen mehrheitlich Gewinne
Asiens Börsen präsentieren sich am Dienstag mehrheitlich fester. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag auf rotem Terrain. Der heimische Markt verbuchte im Dienstagshandel Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich um die Nulllinie.