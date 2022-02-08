Monotype Expands Font Desktop Rights to Include Cloud Access for All Employees Within Organizations

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monotype today announced an expanded set of desktop rights for brands, which will enable all employees within large organizations to use commercial production fonts in both cloud software environments and on any device for presentations, documents, and more. Company Desktop rights are a pivotal step forward in empowering cloud access to fonts, starting with one of the most valuable communities for today's brands: their own employees.

Monotype's expanded desktop rights are a pivotal step forward in empowering cloud access to fonts.

The announcement follows Microsoft's earlier news that brand fonts will be enabled within the Microsoft Office 365 cloud ecosystem later this year, offering a valuable use case for this expanded licensing structure.

Desktop rights are common licenses that apply to typefaces that are installed on a user's computer. They can be used for several different purposes such as designing presentations, brochures, or print advertisements. As organizations increasingly rely on remote work and low-code design, the need for employees to work with consistent, high-performance creative assets in the cloud has never been greater.

Monotype's Company Desktop license removes workflow friction by allowing employees across an organization to collaborate seamlessly while using the right fonts to create on-brand presentations and documents. These expanded rights offer greater flexibility for mid-to-large corporations, as well as substantial value when compared to a traditional desktop license.

"Typography drives brand fidelity at every touchpoint and, in a digital world, every employee should be able to access the assets they need to deliver their best work, on brand," said Mike Matteo, SVP Global Channels & Alliances, Monotype. "This announcement, along with the exciting news from Microsoft, are important steps toward a future where more people are able to use fonts to build consumer experiences."

How to get Company Desktop rights for your organization.

Company Desktop rights are being made available within Monotype Fonts subscriptions. Monotype Fonts is the only on-demand font service designed by creatives, for creatives, making it easier for brands and creative teams to create memorable designs. With access to more than 36,000 fonts, including the ability to import your own brand fonts, Monotype Fonts users can share their work in the cloud, allowing them to collaborate and deploy fonts from anywhere.

Now, with the addition of enhanced desktop rights, enterprise brands can proliferate their brand identities in even more environments.

Covering all employees, as well as affiliates working on behalf of the organization, the license is priced per year and per number of production fonts, scaling based on the total number of employees within an organization.

To learn more about Company Desktop rights, and to view packages that might align with your brand's needs, visit our website.

About Monotype

Monotype empowers creative minds to build and express authentic brands through design, technology and expertise. Further information is available at www.monotype.com. Follow Monotype on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Monotype is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

©2022 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monotype-expands-font-desktop-rights-to-include-cloud-access-for-all-employees-within-organizations-301477599.html

SOURCE Monotype