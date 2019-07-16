Monotype Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: TYPE) will announce its second quarter 2019 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Friday, July 26, 2019, and host a related conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET that day. Scott Landers, president and chief executive officer, and Christopher Brooks, interim chief financial officer and senior vice president, will discuss Monotype’s second quarter for the period ended June 30, 2019.

Individuals who are interested in listening to the audio webcast should log on to the "Investors” portion of the "Company” section of Monotype’s website at www.monotype.com. The live call can also be accessed by dialing 855-312-5713 (domestic) or 703-925-2611 (international) using passcode 8552399. If individuals are unable to listen to the live call, the audio webcast will be archived in the Investors portion of the company’s website for one year.

About Monotype

Monotype empowers creative minds to build and express authentic brands through design, technology and expertise. Further information is available at www.monotype.com. Follow Monotype on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Monotype is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain jurisdictions. ©2019 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716006024/en/