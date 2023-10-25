Monport Laser Unleashes a Hauntingly Good Halloween Event with New Products and Unbeatable Discounts

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport Laser, the leader of the laser engraver industry, is set to cast a spell on Halloween enthusiasts with an electrifying event. From October 13th to November 3rd, Monport Laser summons creative spirits to their Halloween extravaganza, showcasing cutting-edge products and offering irresistible discounts. Get ready to unleash your Halloween creativity as Monport Laser introduces the Monport ONYX 55W Desktop CO2 Laser Cutter, the Monport 40W Pro Lightburn-Supported CO2 Laser Engraver, the GP Integrated Fiber Laser, and the GI Integrated MOPA Fiber Laser. These bewitching machines will empower makers, hobbyists, and professionals to bring their spookiest ideas to life with unparalleled precision.

Monport Laser is treating its customers with spellbinding discounts. For a limited time during the Halloween event, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 20% off on laser engraving and cutting machines, saving up to $1600. Whether you're carving eerie pumpkin designs or engraving intricate details on your Halloween decorations, Monport Laser has you covered. With this extraordinary discount, you can dive into the world of laser cutting and engraving at unbeatable prices.

Power Up Your Next Project with Monport ONYX 55W Desktop CO2 Laser Cutter

The Monport ONYX 55W Desktop CO2 Laser Cutter with Upgraded Rotary Axis is a powerful and efficient laser cutting machine that takes your creativity to new heights. With its 55W laser tube, industrial-grade transmission solutions, and customized motors, it offers unmatched speed and performance. The ONYX features a practical 5MP camera and a spacious 20"×12" workspace, making it easy to engrave on a range of materials and objects. Now, with $400 off during Monport Laser's Halloween event, the ONYX is an affordable investment with exceptional returns, empowering you to take on any project with precision and ease.

Get Spooky Savings with the Monport 40W Pro CO2 Laser Engraver Halloween Special Bundle

Discover the power of the Monport 40W Pro Lightburn-Supported CO2 laser engraver with the Halloween Special Bundle. This bundle includes a 40W CO2 laser engraver and a Lightburn Software - GCode License Key, now available at an amazing $160 off. Experience the upgraded features of the 40W Pro model, including compatibility with Lightburn and Laser GRBL software. With the built-in Air Assist system, discoloration on wood is reduced, resulting in pristine, high-clarity engraving results. The spacious 8"x12" (200x300 mm) flat work table, along with the innovative clamping design, allows for a wide range of design ventures. Supercharge your creativity and small business productivity with this Halloween Special Bundle.

Experience the ultimate power and convenience with the Monport 40W Pro CO2 Laser Engraver All-in-1 Bundle, a Halloween Special Bundle that combines cutting-edge technology with essential accessories. This incredible bundle includes a 40W CO2 Laser Engraver, a CW3000 Advanced Water Cooling System, an Air Purifier Laser Fume Extractor, and a Lightburn Software - GCode License Key. Now, with a staggering $306 off, you can take advantage of this exclusive offer.

Boost Productivity with the High-Speed Engraving of the GP Integrated Fiber Laser

The GP Integrated Fiber Laser from Monport is a versatile and user-friendly fiber laser engraving and marking machine suitable for professionals and hobbyists alike. It's equipped with the latest technology, ensuring outstanding accuracy, speed, and efficiency. The GP Integrated Fiber Laser is available in three different power options: 20W, 30W, and 50W, allowing you to select a machine that best suits your needs. With the GP Integrated Fiber Laser, you can achieve high-quality, precise markings on a wide range of materials, including metal, plastic, and more.

The machine's high-speed engraving capability allows for efficient workflow, saving time and boosting productivity. It can perform at rapid speeds without compromising the quality of the engravings. This makes it an ideal choice for industries that require quick turnaround times, such as jewelry production, electronics manufacturing, and signage making. In addition to its exceptional performance, customers can take advantage of the Monport Halloween event and save up to $900 while investing in the GP Integrated Fiber Laser.

Add Vibrant Colors to Your Markings with the Monport GI Integrated MOPA Fiber Laser

Introducing the GI Integrated MOPA Fiber Laser - the ultimate solution for all your laser marking needs. With its advanced technology, exceptional performance, and versatility, the GI Integrated MOPA Fiber Laser is perfect for various applications. Now during the Monport Halloween event, customers can enjoy incredible savings of up to $1600 on the GI Integrated MOPA Fiber Laser. This is a limited-time offer, so don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to upgrade your laser marking capabilities.

The GI Integrated MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver & Marking Machine from Monport offers advanced color marking capabilities. With its MOPA technology, the GI can create patterns and effects with different colors, providing an increased range of possibilities for your laser marking needs. The electric lifting option provided with the GI Integrated MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver & Marking Machine ensures that you can mark objects of varying sizes with ease. With this feature, you can adjust the height of the laser in real-time, allowing for optimal marking distance and quality.

Achieve High-Quality Markings with the Monport Accessories

In addition to the captivating discounts on laser machines, Monport Laser is also offering significant savings on accessories. Elevate your crafting experience and enhance your Halloween projects with premium accessories, now available at discounts of up to 25% off. From lenses and water cooling systems, air purifiers, laser tubes, and rotary attachments, you can unlock new levels of precision and versatility with Monport Laser's top-quality accessories.

About Monport

Monport Laser is a trusted brand that offers laser engraver solutions to a wide range of industries. With years of experience in the field, Monport Laser is dedicated to providing innovative products and exceptional customer service. The company's main product lines include fiber lasers and CO2 lasers. With a focus on quality, Monport Laser designs and manufactures its products using high-quality materials and components, ensuring that they are durable and reliable.

Company: Monport Laser

Contact email: official@monportlaser.com

Pre-sales Phone: (+1)332-251-1208

Monport Laser Website: https://monportlaser.com/

Monport Address: Monport Tech Inc. 300 LENORA ST 878, SEATTLE, WA, 98121-2411, UNITED STATES

