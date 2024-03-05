Monro, Inc. Appoints Jack Heisman as Vice President – Human Resources

Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, today announced that Jack Heisman has been appointed to the role of Vice President – Human Resources, effective immediately. In addition to Human Resources and Training, Jack will also oversee Monro’s Corporate Communications Department in his new role.

Mike Broderick, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Jack is a trusted team player and highly capable leader who has had a significant impact on many areas of our organization. His strategic mindset and people-first approach will be instrumental in leading these critical departments through this time of business transformation and growth.”

Mr. Heisman said, "I look forward to elevating our organizational effectiveness while keeping Monro’s commitment to our Teammates as one of our core values.”

About Jack Heisman

Mr. Heisman joined Monro eight years ago as the Company’s Corporate Counsel. Within two years, he was promoted to Vice President – Business Development and Real Estate, a position that included managing the real estate and physical assets of the Company’s 1,300 stores, as well as overseeing Monro’s industry-leading acquisition program.

About Monro, Inc.

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) is one of the nation’s leading automotive service and tire providers, delivering best-in-class auto care to communities across the country, from oil changes, tires and parts installation, to the most complex vehicle repairs. With a growing market share and a focus on sustainable growth, the Company generated approximately $1.3 billion in sales in fiscal 2023 and continues to expand its national presence through strategic acquisitions and the opening of newly constructed stores. Across approximately 1,300 stores and 9,000 service bays nationwide, Monro brings customers the professionalism and high-quality service they expect from a national retailer, with the convenience and trust of a neighborhood garage. Monro’s highly trained teammates and certified technicians bring together hands-on experience and state-of-the-art technology to diagnose and address automotive needs every day to get customers back on the road safely. For more information, please visit https://corporate.monro.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "look forward,” "will,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Monro to differ materially from the historical results or from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those set forth in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 25, 2023. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

