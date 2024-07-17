|
17.07.2024 13:30:00
Monro, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings on July 31, 2024
Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, will release its fiscal 2025 first quarter earnings on July 31, 2024. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-833-470-1428 and using the required access code of 425992. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the recording through Wednesday, August 14, 2024 and can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 and using the required access code of 179581. A replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investors section of the Company’s website, located at corporate.monro.com/investors.
About Monro, Inc.
Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) is one of the nation’s leading automotive service and tire providers, delivering best-in-class auto care to communities across the country, from oil changes, tires and parts installation, to the most complex vehicle repairs. With a growing market share and a focus on sustainable growth, the Company generated almost $1.3 billion in sales in fiscal 2024 and continues to expand its national presence through strategic acquisitions and the opening of newly constructed stores. Across approximately 1,300 stores and 9,000 service bays nationwide, Monro brings customers the professionalism and high-quality service they expect from a national retailer, with the convenience and trust of a neighborhood garage. Monro’s highly trained teammates and certified technicians bring together hands-on experience and state-of-the-art technology to diagnose and address automotive needs every day to get customers back on the road safely. For more information, please visit corporate.monro.com.
