05.05.2022 13:30:00
Monro, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End Fiscal 2022 Earnings on May 19, 2022
Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, will release its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and year-end earnings on May 19, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 and using the required access code of 313647. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the recording through Thursday, June 2, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 and using the required access code of 858506. A replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investors section of the Company’s website, located at corporate.monro.com/investors.
About Monro, Inc.
Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) is one of the nation’s leading automotive service and tire providers, delivering best-in-class auto care to communities across the country, from oil changes, tires and parts installation, to the most complex vehicle repairs. With a growing market share and a focus on sustainable growth, the Company generated $1.1 billion in sales in fiscal 2021 and continues to expand its national presence through strategic acquisitions and the opening of newly constructed stores. Across approximately 1,300 stores and 9,000 service bays nationwide, Monro brings customers the professionalism and high-quality service they expect from a national retailer, with the convenience and trust of a neighborhood garage. Monro’s highly-trained teammates and certified technicians bring together hands-on experience and state-of-the-art technology to diagnose and address automotive needs every day to get customers back on the road safely. For more information, please visit www.monro.com.
|
|
|
