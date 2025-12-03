Monro Inks Formal Deal With Peter Fitzsimmons To Continue As CEO

(RTTNews) - Monro, Inc. (MNRO), a provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, announced on Wednesday that it has inked a formal deal with Peter Fitzsimmons to continue as its Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Fitzsimmons has previously served as the CEO of the company pursuant to an engagement letter between Monro and AP Services, LLC, an affiliate of AlixPartners, LLP.

Monro said Fitzsimmons has resigned from AlixPartners, LLP, and its affiliate, AP Services, LLC, with effect from December 2.