Monroe Funding Corporation Examines Property Financing Options

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paying cash for property has its benefits if it is a feasible option. There is no mortgage interest attached and buyers can avoid lots of feeds. However, a cash purchase will still require paying for homeowner's insurance, property taxes, and possible HOA payments depending on where the property is located.

Cash can be a strong negotiating tool. A buyer can negotiate a lower purchase price and hasten the closing process, increasing the odds of securing the home they are interested in.

Paying cash means mortgage interest cannot be deducted. Because real estate is a liquid asset, there may be money loss when it comes time to sell. Mortgages rates are generally low and they typically have small down payments that make upfront affordability much easier. Mortgage interest is tax-deductible and allows greater cash in hand to use for future costs.

Mortgage interest must be paid and it can add up. Moreover, mortgage payments can be as long as thirty years, which means thirty years of making payments. If payments are missed, it is possible to lose the home.

